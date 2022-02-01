Health and wellness | Gambling as a family problem – El Sol de Hermosillo

The popularity and access to gambling has increased significantly over the last two decades as a result, among other causes, of the legalization of casinos and the increase in advertising and marketing of said games through all media. The problems generated by these games require more attention since they not only occur in our country, but also throughout the world.

The family doctor is the only specialist with a comprehensive and preventive approach, who, due to the continuity and systemic perspective of care for the problems that afflict their patients, can also offer care to their families.

In 1994, a classification was created for those people who gamble and divided them into: social gambler, problem gambler, pathological gambler or gambler, and professionals. The problem gambler has excessive gambling but does not meet the diagnostic criteria for pathological gambler based on the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

Gambling evidences a lack of impulse control, which manifests itself in the inability to control the desire to bet and as a result, generates the destruction of all the economic, emotional and social capital of a person.

Currently, a genetic implication is even mentioned due to the high frequency of family history of gambling in people with this problem. What has been observed is that men tend to play more for excitement and to earn money, while women do so to deal with personal problems such as depression or loneliness.

Globally, it is estimated that the starting age of games of chance is, on average, 11 years old. In Mexico, the Mexican Federation of Players at Risk, AC (Femejuri), reports a prevalence of pathological gambling of around 5% in areas with a great leisure offer, as is the case of Nuevo León. The pathological gambling family, as in other addictions, pathological gambling has repercussions in relational spheres beyond the patient, that is, in the family, friends and the work environment. What dynamic characteristics are concurrent in families that present this type of behavior?

In general, families trapped in addictive behaviors show interactional feedback loops that maintain the behavior. It is not difficult to observe that people with gambling addiction organize their family life around this problem, including that relatives consciously or unconsciously encourage their gambling addiction, covering tasks that the gambler fails to perform or delegating tasks to other relatives. In addition, a relationship between alcoholism and gambling has been identified. In the family, depending on the type of relationship, there may be a greater impact on the couple and the children than on the player himself.

Gambling is a diagnosis that can often be overlooked in the consultation, therefore, early detection of gambling predisposition is an area of ​​opportunity for the primary care physician, before the pathology fully emerges. During the interview it is essential to ask specifically about the existence of this condition and if there is a possible connection with the reason for consultation. In the later stages, pathological gambling should be treated like any other addiction.

Pharmacological treatment has not shown efficacy in cases in which there is no other accompanying problem such as depression; however, some research shows a possible synergy between pharmacological and psychological treatment when depression coexists, which is why antidepressants are usually used. In general, one must have the ability to disseminate information, communicate the risks of the pathology, identify vulnerable groups, design and formulate prevention policies and propose a treatment accompanying the patient and their family.