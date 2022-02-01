Heading to the altar? JLo and Ben Affleck could marry in 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resurrect their love for 20 years and everything seems to indicate that there are wedding plans at the door.

After the appearances of Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez at Venice Film Festival, on the Met Gala or various public places where they have been seen more than fascinated by the presence of the other, everything indicates that perhaps 2022 will be the year where we finally see the fiery couple say “Yes, I do”, after 17 years apart.

A little history

The first time that the singer and the actor were seen in public happened in 2002 during a party in LA, but they did not really get engaged until 2004, to finally separate and rebuild their lives on their own. However, the mega stars frequented each other again, after their tumultuous breakup of the beautiful businesswoman and actress with the baseball player Alex Rodriguez. A source close to the couple told US Weekly: “They feel so blessed to be living this real-life fairy tale, and they got engaged, then they’re getting married, in the future,” and their children are very happy. happy to see their parents come true: “Without a shadow of a doubt.”

1. Ben is an unconditional supporter of J.Lo.

Far from feeling overshadowed or jealous of his successful wife, Affleck applauds and shouts her achievements from the rooftops, from the beginning when 20 years ago the diva from the Bronx was strongly criticized for her Latin roots or her expensive tastes.

2. Mutual admiration

So much Jennifer What Ben recognize the achievements of both, and the magnetism they exert on others in an interview for E! The actor said that what he loved most about the Puerto Rican was her courage and audacity to undertake anything in the field that she proposes. In turn, Versace’s muse also said about the actor that his human quality was unbeatable and despite all breakups and setbacks he has always been present in his life.

3. They are not interested in going fast but in being happy

Without haste and with great enthusiasm, the couple has found a way to live together, share family moments and spend time alone to meet again, however no one denies that the hope of seeing the businesswoman parade arm in arm Affleck now that they are more mature and both are in the best moment of their professional and personal careers. “They don’t need to get married again to feel committed, but they don’t rule it out at all,” a friend of Ben’s told the Hollywood Reporter.

4. New habits and old customs

They both love to go out to thousands of places, especially small restaurants where they have been photographed in Manhattan eating pizza or walking through Central Park like any couple and enjoying their love. The only difference is that now Ben has decided to follow J.Lo on different tours and events, an issue that was not so easy for him 20 years ago due to agenda items and goals.

5. Fatherhood unites them

Now that they both have teenage children, it’s easier for them to tell them about their feelings and be a little more independent compared to when their children were young and co-parenting with their respective partners Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony, who have turned out to be the ex-spouses. most respectful in the world and who even encourage their ex-partners to move forward and rebuild their lives in harmony. So there is no doubt that in 2022 the happy union will take place 20 years after they met.