‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ is coming to Netflix as a live-action movie

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 – 3:33 pm

Actor Kyle Allen will play He-Man in the new Netflix film

After the success of the animated version released a few months ago, the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe movie will arrive in a live-action version at the streaming giant, Netflix.

The actor Kyle Allen will be in charge of bringing He-Man to life in the film, he was recently seen in the musical West Side Story, directed by Steven Spilberg.

Previously, rumors have been circulating that Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jason Momoa or many more were the possible actors to play the character.

Sony Pictures had this project in pre-production, but it did not move forward, so Mattel Films and Netflix decided to go ahead with the film.

The fans have high expectations in relation to this film, since they assure that Netflix has been characterized by rescuing those projects that have not worked for other production companies and the platform has promoted them, positioning them in the first places as the most viewed.