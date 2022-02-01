“He has the right tone… and he believes in me”

Spencer, the film that deals with the separation of Diana of Wales and Prince Charles has already reached national cinemas.

The film has received international acclaim for the performance of Kristen Stewart as Lady Di and the direction of the Chilean director Pablo Larraín.

In an intimate conversation with Nicole Kidman For Variety, Stewart discussed how she came to accept the role and alsoto the first impressions he had of Larraín.

“This wasn’t something I thought too much about, because as soon as you start tearing this apart, it’s easy to find reasons not to,” he said.

“The way Pablo Larraín had presented the idea to me was that we were going to try to get to know a version of it through a really selfish path, a path really based on desire, and put it in three days and release the idea of ​​this woman, but don’t try to do it right”he added.

It should be noted that the argument focuses on the days that passed when the royal marriage ended definitively, at Christmas 1992.

Kristen revealed a crucial conversation with the filmmaker, before the shoot: “And then he points to me, ‘You can’t go wrong. Basically, you can’t mess this up’“.

Listening to his testimony, Kidman supported the national creator for his words: “He was right”.

“I was like, ‘This guy has the right tone, and he’s speaking the right words to me. And he says it’s a great idea and that he believes in me’. If you’re going to stay an actor, you should do something like this, or just stop doing it,” Stewart said.