He found out that Julio Furch can reach Cruz Azul and would leave the Noria

The player who would leave Cruz Azul if the arrival of Julio Furch is confirmed

January 31, 2022 2:21 p.m.

Blue Cross commitment to bring in the replacement of jonathan rodriguez and I would bet on the Argentine striker Julius Furchalthough priority one is the Chilean striker Ivan Moralesthe negotiations look stuck, before this the striker of the Atlas would be the one.

More news from Cruz Azul:

Goodbye to Tabó, Cruz Azul surprisingly found its new 10

But the arrival of Julius Furch to Blue Cross would cause another striker to leave the squad. It seems that the forward Santiago Gimenez He does not feel comfortable with the decisions of the board and therefore analyzes his departure.

With the Mexican market close to closing, the only possibility for Santiago Gimenez it would be the mls where the market would be open for another month. John Reynoso desperately looking for a replacement jonathan rodriguezbut does not give Chaquito confidence.

How much would the arrival of Julio Furch cost Cruz Azul?

Julius Furch would be priced at 5 million dollars Y Santiago Gimenez is worth $3 million, so if Blue Cross sells his striker, he could use that money to buy the Argentine striker from Atlas.

More news from Cruz Azul:

He no longer wants to be in Cruz Azul and the team with which Giménez flirts is filtered