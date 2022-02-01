HBO ranking in Spain: top 10 of the most watched movies today Monday, January 31

We have never had so many films at our fingertips as today. But a drawback arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of HBO we tend to go easy and aim for novelties.

But there is life beyond, since this platform of streaming offers us to its subscribers a list with its 10 most popular productions in Spainso that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the best quality content. We’ll tell you then:

one. The Fallout

Vada is a teenager trying to overcome the side effects she suffers from experiencing a tragedy at her high school. After this experience, her relationship with her family and her friends, as well as her way of seeing the world, will change forever.

two. Reminiscence

Nick Bannister, a private investigator delving into the dark and seductive world of the past, helps his clients recover lost memories. He lives on the shores of the Miami coast, which is largely submerged under the sea. One day, his life changes when Mae, a new client, appears. Although Mae only goes to her office to find a lost object, she will become a dangerous obsession. As Bannister tries to find the reason for Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and, in the end, he must answer the big question: How far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

3. The Slow Hustle

Following the murder of Baltimore police detective Sean Suiter in the line of duty, the tragedy becomes embroiled in a widening corruption scandal. (FILMAFFINITY)

Four. Space Jam: New Legends

Sequel to the original 1996 film, Space Jam, starring Michael Jordan. In this second part, the superstar of the NBA is LeBron James, who is trapped with his son Dom in a strange place, a digital space of an almighty and evil force known as AI To return home and save his son, the basketball player must join forces with Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes characters to face the champions digitized by artificial intelligence in a basketball game.

5. Green Book

1960s. When Tony Lip, a tough Italian-American from the Bronx, is hired as a chauffeur for virtuoso black pianist Don Shirley during a concert tour of the American South, he must rely on “The Green Book,” a guide to the few establishments insurance for African Americans, to find housing. They are two people who will have to face racism and prejudice, but who will be united by kindness and a sense of humor, forcing them to put aside their differences to survive and prosper in the journey of their lives.

6. Richard Jewell

Richard Jewell was a security guard at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics who discovered a backpack with explosives inside and prevented further casualties by helping to evacuate the area shortly before the blast. At first he was presented as a hero whose intervention saved lives, but later Jewell became the number one suspect and was investigated as the alleged culprit.

7. Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody is a resounding, resounding celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered tradition to become one of the world’s most beloved showman. The film traces the band’s meteoric rise to music Olympus through their iconic songs and groundbreaking sound, their crisis when Mercury’s lifestyle spiraled out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid in which Mercury, while suffering from a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the biggest rock concerts in history. We will see how the legacy of a band that always seemed more like a family was cemented and that continues to inspire locals and strangers, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

8. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from the Harry Potter films to return to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the first film in the series.

9. Anna

Beneath the mesmerizing beauty of Anna Poliatova lies a secret that allows her to unleash unstoppable agility and strength and become one of the world’s most feared assassins.

10. Driven to the Edge (TV)

Tess is a young fashion designer who develops a special bond with a fellow passenger as they share a car. However, it doesn’t take her long to realize that her new friend has a series of hidden plans to make sure that Tess never leaves her. (FILMAFFINITY)

The rise of Spotify

Founded in 2006the company of Swedish origin formally began its activities in Europe on October 7, 2008 and little by little it has been having a presence throughout the world, being currently in 187 countries and offering music from more than seven million artists.

Today the streaming platform has agreements with Universal Music, Sony Music, EMI Music, Hollywood Records, Interscope Records, Warner Musicamong other.

In terms of podcast, Spotify announced in November 2020 the purchase and acquisition of the advertising and podcast platform mega phone for 235 million dollars, which was used for the monetization of audios.

According to the figures published by Spotify, in 2019 it had 217 million subscribers, which in 2020 increased to 345 million and that in 2021, despite the pandemic, they reached 365 million subscribersof which about 50% are paying customers.

As a model, Spotify has raised pay artists from your catalog a fixed price per song or album sold and gives royalties based on the amount of artist plays in proportion to the total number of songs streamed, unlike its competitors, who pay for physical sales or downloads.

In addition, the 70% of your total income they go to copyright holders, mostly record labels, who then pay artists based on their individual contracts.

It should be noted that currently anyone can enjoy the Spotify free serviceas long as you’re willing to put up with ads and with restrictions like not being able to skip some songs.

