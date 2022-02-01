has knocked down 1,300 YouTube videos with OSTs of his games

Although it has been a time of back and forth with them, the youtuber GilvaSunner, with around half a million subscribers, has announced on Twitter that Nintendo has led to the blocking of 1,300 videos with video game soundtracks at the stroke of a copyright claim. GilvaSunner has been since August 2019 notifying of blocking of your videosbut the last wave has been especially accused.

Among the games that have been blocked in this batch are several from the ‘Zelda’ saga, a couple from ‘Super Smash Bros.’, several from Super Mario and some from Kirby, among many others. Gilvasunner recalls from Twitter that your YouTube account has a completely informative purpose and for that reason I did not monetize the videos, although understand Nintendo’s positionwhich exercises its legitimate right to distribute its material as it sees fit.

No diffusion pathways

This new decision by Nintendo comes shortly after the Japanese company close its Nintendo Creators Program, intended precisely so that Nintendo material could see the light on YouTube. The thing hasn’t lasted long, and Gilvasunner’s followers have been ironic about how fans want to listen to the soundtracks of classic games from the house, but Nintendo only allows it in the music player of ‘Super Smash Bros.’

These Nintendo complaints are added to the attitude that he is having lately of very strict protection of his propertiesyes The attack against a Pokémon shooter managed to end the daring proposal. Some observers, such as copyright lawyer David Bravo, have already predict dark times for the dissemination without permission of content, even if it is for informative purposes. “The Spanish channels of criticism and analysis of video games or cinema,” he says from his Twitter account, “can wait their turn.”