Hair trends for women 40 years and older: This is how they will be worn in 2022

The middle aged celebrities they become the reflection of the hair trends who star in the 2022. Finding ourselves at the gates of the month of February, we are preparing to analyze what the stylistic currents –in terms of beauty– that the most influential personalities will embrace in the coming seasons in order to end up knowing the makeovers more successful for the next spring period.

hair trends that will triumph in 2022 have already been ruled by Fashion Weeks and experts in hairstyle. We definitely know what the haircutsthe tints and the hairstyles that will prevail in beauty salons from now on, among women 40+. We are aware that when one goes to put oneself in the hands of a professional, style doubts are heightened, which is why we have compiled this list of hair trends that will distill freshness, comfort and luminosity in their wake.

The styles that will take on greater prominence this 2022 have certain common denominators that should be remembered. First of all, the brightness. This year, whatever look you decide to defend, you should apply a extra shine to your hair. Second, the naturalness, a component that will become basic so that the termination is as expected. And third, the movementan element that, without a doubt, will make us recall both the scalps parades with bangs from the 1970s like the supermodel straight hair that were all the rage in the 2000s.

What are the hair trends for women 40+?

chunky hair

Jennifer Lopez with chunky highlights. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Jennifer Lopez continues to delight its audience with a distinguished mane. The American singer and actress stands as the best source of inspiration to meet how to wear chunky highlights so that they look natural. Currently, the interpreter has succumbed to a hazelnut and caramel hair dyedue to thick blonde highlights that –in addition to providing luminosity to the face– merge perfectly with its brown base.

Hair Frosting