Guide to download and install WhatsApp Plus without error

Thief who robs a thief? Due to the high popularity that WhatsApp Plus currently enjoys among Internet users who have decided to download it instead of the original Meta app, this application has also been cloned.

In addition to this, since it is a non-original app, in order to have it installed on cell phones, the “Plus” version of WhatsApp must be downloaded from web portals since it is not available in electronic stores, so the internet user risks download viruses to your device, that is why care must be taken when entering the many pages that offer this application. Care should also be taken with the presence of the two apps on the device.

To download WhatsApp Plus safely, the following steps must be followed:

First of all, a fundamental requirement is to uninstall WhatsApp from the cell phone, so that there is no clash between the apps. To do this, you must go to Settings, Applications and select the option to uninstall once the original Meta app is located.

After WhatsApp has been completely uninstalled, the user will have to download the APK 2022, for this they can use the portals YoWhatsApp or WhatsApp GB, two of the safest options.

Before installing the “pirate” app, the Internet user should go to the Settings section of their cell phone, go to Applications and check if the file is still there “Web.WhatsApp”, in case it is, it must be uninstalled.

Later, in the same Configuration section, go to Security and locate Unknown sources, option that must be enabled so that there is no problem in the process of downloading and installing the “Plus” version.

After that, WhatsApp Plus must be installed and enjoy the benefits that it brings.

It is worth mentioning that just a few days ago WhatsApp Plus released the update WhatsApp Plus 19.00.0, shortly after version 18.90.00 was made available, despite the fact that this application updates much less frequently than the original WhatsApp.