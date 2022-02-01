goodbye to unlimited copies

One of the worst news about WhatsApp it just became a little more real. The app is working on limit backups that are made in Google Drive. if you use WhatsApp on an Android mobile daily, weekly or monthly backups are stored in the google cloud. Until now, this copy has never had any limitations: you could make as many backup copies as you wanted and then restore them without worrying about a thing. This may change soon!

WhatsApp backups will not be unlimited

Google has been changing the way it offers its services to users for a couple of years. Many of their services previously had unlimited backup and little by little they are changing. Google Photos is a good example and now this strategy will also be followed by whatsapp backup.

The WhatsApp source code warns about this possible imminent change. The backup made by WhatsApp could start to take up space in the free 15 GB of the Google account. This adds one more service that uses this free space to store content.

In all Google or Gmail accounts there are 15 GB of free space for use with Google Drive, Documents, and Google Photos. Now WhatsApp backup is added. If you reach the limit of 15 GB you will have to pay monthly for extra space.

Google wants you to pay for space on Google Drive

All the moves that Google is making with backups lead users to a single point: sooner or later they will have to pay for extra space in their Gmail account. There are more and more services that store their copies or data in these 15GB freeso, little by little, it will fill up.

Google plans are not too expensive, but once you start paying it becomes almost mandatory for the rest of the time. It is not a single payment: is paid monthly to keep that space available.

This is not very good news, because the whatsapp backups They can take up a lot of space depending on how you usually communicate with your friends and what you decide to include in your copy. Complicated times are coming for users who have left little space in your Google account.