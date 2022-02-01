God of War leads Steam sales for the third week in a row as Dying Light 2 pre-orders skyrocket

The SteamDB platform leaves us with another revenue top with the PlayStation game followed by Monster Hunter Rise.

Since God of War was released on PC on January 14, we knew that it was going to be one of the releases of PlayStation in computers that generate more impact. And so it was: the title set a record for simultaneous players on Steam, and was placed as the best-selling on the gaming platform. Valve both in its first week and in the second.

At the time we were wondering if the title originally developed for PS4 by Santa Monica would make it to the top, and SteamDB and analyst data Daniel Ahmad they confirm it: God of War leads the top sales of Steam at the income level for the third consecutive weeksomething very remarkable if we consider that no title published by Sony has been in the first position more than once.

In second place is a Monster Hunter Rise that continues to give Capcom joy and seems not to want to detach itself from the adventure starring Kratos and Atreus, but there are two proper names that are gaining strength in the classification. We refer to reservations for two games: Dying Light 2, with its Standard and Ultimate editions in third and fifth place in the week leading up to its release, and Elden Ring, which is in fourth place. Below are the top 10 on the list.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

*by income level

God of War

monster hunter rise

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Standard Edition)

Elden Ring

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Ultimate Edition)

Ready or Not

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Lost Ark Platinum Founder’s Pack

Project Zomboid

It Takes Two



Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S starting on february 4. The Nintendo Switch version has been delayed, so we will have to wait a little longer to be able to run it through the cloud. Meanwhile, Techland has detailed the content that will be coming to the game in the coming months with a roadmap that includes events, challenges, and DLCs.

