Gignac fulfills the dream of a child who preferred Tigres over Pumas

One more time Andre-Pierre Gignac was in charge of fulfilling a child’s dream, but this time it was something special, because it is about a little boy who preferred to go to tigers instead of to Cougarsdespite the fact that his whole family goes to the felines of the UNAM.

Through a video on social networks, the Nicolaitan team showed the Gael’s story and their encounter with the Frenchman, when they visited the people from the capital on Matchday 3 and won 2-1.

“I am Toño, he is my son Gael, he is a Tigre at heart; I have always been a fan of Pumas and my whole family. One day Tigres came and beat us 3-1, and when he left the stadium he told me that he was not Puma, that he was from Tigres and connected with Gignac”.

“I want to meet Gignac, but you have to go to Monterrey, right? I wrote the story, some media, players, the fans began to share, to believe in our story… my intention is to show him that dreams can come true”, commented Joel’s father at the Tigres concentration hotel.

That’s when the time came for Gignac to appear, he greeted the whole family and Joel gave him some gifts, in addition to talking with him.

“We brought you some gifts, I’m going to let you open them yourself… why are you going to Tigres and your dad to Pumas?” Bomboro asked him and the boy answered immediately, “because they are the best.”

???????? Dreams do come true!… And so it was for little Gael @I’m_GG7born into a Puma family but who at his young age already chose the colors of Tigres and was finally able to meet his idol @10APG in the visit we had to CDMX.#ThisIsTigers ???? pic.twitter.com/DTo5UAGgxY — Official Tigers Club ???? (@TigresOfficial) January 31, 2022

