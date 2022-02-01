Get your dirty phones out of the theater!

At first I thought it was a matter of bad luck, that it was always up to me, that it was a matter related to chance. But over time I realized that it was a cause-effect, pure tautology: if you go to the cinema, someone will annoy you with the blue light of the mobile screen.

Sometimes it is an instant, an isolated moment, something punctualsince our whole life depends on the functions and applications of our devices (check the time, read an urgent message), but many others is something permanent throughout the footage (sending messages, tweeting, posting on Instagram or even listening to audio). Unfortunately, the second case is becoming more and more common; people who can’t leave their phones for a few minutes, who need to touch the screen constantly, play with applications, read messages instantly with total impunity.

I myself have experienced mobile phone addiction once; I remember watching series on television while checking Twitter, Instagram or reading the messages that came to me on WhatsApp. But never in the movies. That never! In life I would think of unlocking the screen and illuminating my face with the blue light of the screen, causing the gazes of other spectators, drawing all the attention to me. Am I more important than Meryl Streep? If I have ever done it, it has been for a second to check the time and see how much footage is missing, in the event that the movie bores me or is getting long. Nothing more than that. Plus stealthily: hiding the device under the legs to filter out the bluish flash. Because, in fact, I find it disrespectful towards other spectators, towards exhibitors and towards the seventh art in general. A desecration of the dark, of the projection, of the exhibition in theaters. An insult to art.

However, despite the warnings and announcements that are projected together with the trailers: “Please turn off your mobile phones”, the use of mobile phones has become a constant in theaters. A bad habit that, unfortunately, is normalizing. Apple proposed years ago to develop a theater mode which however has only been implemented in the Apple watch. It is a configuration that keeps the screen in dark tones so as not to distract the neighbors in the surrounding seats. And until this mode is applied on mobile (assuming that people used that configuration, since there are people who do not even use airplane mode on flights) the situation will remain the same.

But what is really worrying for culture, and for society, is that there are people, so many people, that you do not realize the nuisance caused by the light of your mobile phone continuously, who does not want to understand it, respect the norm, make a non-aggression pact. People who don’t care in the least about screwing up the movie for other viewers, because a cell phone, even if it doesn’t seem like it, can screw up a movie for you.

The process is as follows: you are concentrating on the image and sound, following the plot, the story, and suddenly a blue light catches your attention and causes your eyes to wander from the screen to search for the source of the flash. Then you keep looking at that point to see if the light goes out, until you check if it is something temporary or sporadic. And when suddenly it does, you turn your eyes to the giant screen, the one that projects the film and… blah!, you’ve already missed something. The light may not appear again, it may appear again intermittently (or uninterruptedly) or other lights may appear from other seats, which, following the same process, will discount minutes of attention to the show you have gone to see.

In short, due to the use of mobile phones in the cinema, you not only lose the thread of the film for a few moments, but you get a angerWell, when the light is repeated and continuous, it irritates you, makes you think and doubt whether to intervene, whether to attract attention and say something, whether to let it go because, in short, today it is a normal thing, you have to get used to it and live with it…

But if finally the light of the aggressor mobile does not turn off and you decide to intervene, several things can happen, namely: that the “blue illuminator” asks you for forgiveness, that he hides the mobile in shame, that he answers you, or even that a confrontation occurs verbal. Any of these assumptions makes you, in any case, lose attention.

Years ago there was an incident in a Los Angeles movie theater when, during a screening of mr turner, one of the spectators was gassed with pepper spray after asking another spectator to turn off her phone. I suppose that my long experience in the fight against the use of mobile phones in theaters is due to my high attendance at cinemas, but I have seen it all. Let’s see:

Recently, during the screening of the card counter, a lady wearing three masks, did not stop sending WhatsApp messages from the opening credits. She was parallel to me, with the hallway in between. Every so often he unlocked the phone to see notifications, if they had replied to him, etc. Perhaps it was an emergency, I’m not saying it wasn’t, but in that case, he should have left the room to settle his affairs and come back later.. In the last third of the film I told him that the cell phone was bothering us and distracting the others. Embarrassed, she put the device in her bag and didn’t take it out again.

A few months ago, watching parallel mothersTowards the end of the film, I noticed that a young guy, sitting with his partner two rows ahead, was recording some sequences. It is possible that he had done it throughout the footage. But the camera did not bother the others, since it does not emit blue light. I doubted if I should say something, if a crime against intellectual property was being committed (something for which I myself receive rights and that must be safeguarded), I doubted if I should inform those responsible for the room. I hesitated and hesitated, and while I hesitated, I lost the thread of the movie. When I picked it up, it was already finishing. And the kid had stopped recording.

This episode reminded me that some time ago I had had a similar experience while the well-known joker. In the front row, a large group of kids who were around 18 years old watched the movie drinking cans of Red Bull and Monster. After a while I realized that they were recording the movie, I suppose to upload it to their networks and gain followers on YouTube or whatever platform (which I don’t know). Unlike the previous example, two of them recorded without hiding, with the mobile raised, in such a way that I and my companion watched the film, as in a game of mirrors, through two screens, first the mobile and then the big screen. After a while like that, which became endless, and, of course, after losing the thread of the film, I called their attention; I told them, not without some aggressiveness, that they were bothering me and to stop recording. They could have kicked my ass, like one of those teenage packs, but most of the kids aren’t violent and they just put their phones down. Later I realized that they were still recording as foreigners. Without disturbing, yes. Quite a detail, gentlemen. Shortly after, one of the people in charge of the room positioned himself next to them and they stopped recording.

More: during the screening of Tenet, a lady, a few seats to my left, began to get bored towards the end of the film (for that I don’t blame her, of course) and decided to start looking at WhatsApp and, to my amazement, her Instagram account. Since she wouldn’t stop, and I was getting distracted, I thought I’d go to her (and I lost the thread, of course – and I lost the thread in Tenet not trivial-), but it was the phone itself that ridiculed her when one of the reels (videos with music) of said social network activated its sound causing the looks of all the spectators in the room. The lady put the device away and did not take them out even during the credits.

These are just a few examples of the many that I could relate. And, beware, this not only happens in commercial theaters, in chains, in industry films or children’s cinema (where, of course, everything is turned a blind eye), it also happens, although less frequently, in cinephile temples, such as some VO cinemas in Madrid. In small rooms where an audience traditionally gathers understood. In businesses where they don’t even sell popcorn. In fact, the incident that has led me to write this article occurred in one of those very purist rooms. And I thought it was the straw that broke the camel’s back, that it was the apocalypse, the end of cinema as we know it. I thought that at the entrance of the rooms there should be some boxes where to deposit the mobile to enter unarmed, without the possibility of disturbing others. I thought: get your dirty cell phones out of the cinema!

And you will think, reader, that I am a jiminy cricket, a sullen and bad-faced old man. However, as I said above, I am reporting only four cases among many, among dozens, and most of the time I try to ignore the light or let disrespect pass. Although this simple fact already takes me out of the movie.

In my opinion, advancing as a society is respecting the other, being supportive, understand that we all pay the same price for the ticket and that, therefore, we have the same right to the same; to the enjoyment of the work without distractions or interruptions that come from the selfishness of others. Because, in addition, this habit of using the mobile in the cinema (which, among all the problems we live today, is still an anecdote), represents a metaphor for society. Bad education in the cinema is an endemic disrespecta dysfunction of coexistence, of peace, a lack of education.