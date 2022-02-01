From ‘The Batman’ to ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’: The movies we’ll see on HBO Max in 2022 – CINEMABLEND

Warner Bros. films will have an exclusive 45-day theatrical release. Afterwards, the titles will arrive on the streaming platform.

hbo max arrived in Spain at the end of 2021 with an important announcement for 2022. This year, the films that Warner Bros. premiere in theaters will be available on the streaming platform 45 days after their arrival on the billboards. That supposes that films like batman, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets Y Black Adam They can be seen on HBO Max approximately a month after its premiere.

HBO Max’s strategy for 2022 thus changes the one it carried out in 2021. Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros. titles hit theaters and the streaming platform simultaneously. Now, although the distribution window has been considerably reduced – before, approximately nine months passed between the release in theaters and on platforms -, the studio’s films will have an exclusive release in theaters.

At the end of December 2021, the CEO of warnermedia Jason Kilar commented on this decision again Recode. “Think back to when movies came to HBO about eight or nine months after their theatrical release. batman it’s going to be on HBO Max on the 46th […] That’s a big change from how things were in 2018, 2017 and 2016,” he said. “I feel really, really good knowing that batman, Black Adam, Flash, Elvis and many other movies are going to be on HBO Max on the 46th in a variety of territories around the world.” So that you can prepare yourself for the films that will arrive on HBO Max this year at no additional cost, we have compiled some of the Warner Bros. most anticipated titles in 2022:

‘The Williams method’

Will Smith stars Williams methodthe ‘biopic’ about Richard Williamsfather of tennis players serene (Demi Singleton) and Venus (Saniyya Sydney). The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, narrates the previous stages of the first official competition of Venus and the training that both had with Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal) as ‘coach’.

Theatrical release: January 21st.

‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson gets into the skin of this new version of BruceWayne directed by Matt Reeves. batman takes place when the young Dark Knight has only been fighting crime in Gotham for a couple of years. In the film, the DC vigilante will have to face Edward Nashton/Enigma (Paul Dano) and his riddles. What secret is the Wayne family hiding that Bruce must discover? Completing the cast is John Turturro as carmine falconZoë Kravitz as selina kyle/cat womanJeffrey Wright as James GordonAndy Serkis as alfred pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

Theatrical release: March 4.

‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’

The third installment of the saga about the magizoologist newt scamander (Eddie Redmayne) opens this year. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets continues the story that will culminate in the final battle between the headmaster of Hogwarts and the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Jude Law brings to life the young version of albus dumbledore and Mads Mikkelsen debuts as the villain. David Yates is back behind the scenes of this new chapter in the prequel saga of Harry Potter.

Theatrical release: April 8.

‘DC League of Supermasts’

There’s something that Superman, Batman, Aquaman Y wonder-woman have in common. And not. We are not referring to his job of fighting crime and defeating the villain of the day. in the animated film DC League of Super Pets they all have a pet. Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, the film follows this gang of animals who fight crime while their owners are on vacation. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Diego Luna, John Krasinski and Keanu Reeves lead the film’s main voice cast.

Theatrical release: May 20th.

‘Elvis’





Baz Luhrmann directs Elvis‘biopic’ on the nicknamed king of rock and roll. Austin Butler brings the protagonist to life in this film that, in addition to narrating his career in music, also tells about his relationship with his mother, his wife and his manager. Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and Maggie Gyllenhaal lead the film’s main cast.

Theatrical release: June 24 in the United States (no confirmed date in Spain).

‘Live is Life’

Directed by Dani de la Torre and with a script by Albert Espinosa, Live is Life It is set in the 1980s and follows a group of children on their summer vacation in the village. This year is different for them and, faced with the threat that their group will split up, they decide to go in the middle of the night of San Juan to find a magical flower capable of fulfilling their wishes.

Theatrical release: June 24.

‘Black Adam’

The hierarchy of power in dc cinematic universe changes this year with the premiere of Black Adam. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film starring Dwayne Johnson tells the story of Teth Adam, an Egyptian slave who received the powers of the wizard Shazam. In the comics, this character is the enemy of the superhero played by Asher Angel and Zachary Levi in Shazam! Other characters that appear in the film are Carter Hall/hawkman (Aldis Hodge) Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Dr Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

Theatrical release: July 29 in the United States (no confirmed date in Spain).

‘Don’t Worry Darling’





Florence Pugh reports to director Olivia Wilde in Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller that follows a housewife who lives in a utopian community in California. Set in the 1950s, the protagonist begins to suspect that things are not as she thought when she discovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life. Harry Styles, KiKi Layne, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll are part of the cast.

Theatrical release: September 23 in the United States (no confirmed date in Spain).

‘The crooked lines of God’





The crooked lines of God It is the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Torcuato Luca de Tena. Directed by Oriol Paulo and starring Bárbara Lennie, the story follows Alice Gould, a woman who is admitted to a mental hospital and who claims to be a private detective who is investigating a case. According to the doctors, however, she suffers from paranoia and has ended up in the psychiatric institution for attempting on the life of her husband.

Theatrical release: October 7.

‘The Communion Girl’

The Communion Girl is a horror film directed by Victor Garcia. The film, set in the 80s, mixes the urban legend of the girl with the curve, turning the protagonist of that story into a first communion girl.

Theatrical release: October 28.

‘The Flash’





Andy Muschietti directs Flash, the solo movie about the DC superhero. Ezra Miller gets back into the skin of Barry Allen in this film in which Michael Keaton returns as BruceWayne. The actor brought the Dark Knight to life in Batman Y batman returns, the two movies about the DC vigilante directed by Tim Burton. In addition, Ben Affleck is also dressed, for the last time, in the Bat Man suit. Sasha Calle debuts as super girl and Maribel Verdú gives life to Nora Allenthe mother of the protagonist.

Theatrical release: November 4 in the United States (no confirmed date in Spain).

‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’





Jason Momoa returns to play Arthur Curry in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdomthe solo sequel to Aquaman. Directed by James Wan and details about the story of this new installment are kept secret. Amber Heard repeats as MereYahya Abdul-Mateen II as black blanketPatrick Wilson as Orm and Dolph Lundgren as Nereus. Pilou Asbæk makes her film debut in the DC Cinematic Universe in a mysterious role.

Theatrical release: December 16 in the United States (no confirmed date in Spain).