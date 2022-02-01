From Rihanna to Emily Ratjkowski, our ranking of the best and worst dressed of the week

Celebrities have advanced dopamine fashion this week in January, that is, the use of clothes in vitamin colors that help improve mood. Rihanna and Kate Hudson have been two of the celebrities who have caused a sensation with their vibrant outfits that will soon triumph in street style.

On the contrary, Katie Price, who has disguised herself as a nun, or Laverne Cox have not approved of their looks. These have been the most outstanding outfits, for better and for worse, of the last week of January:

top seven

Rihanna has advanced the dopamine trend with this striking outfit that has orange as the main color. The artist from Barbados wears a slightly ‘oversize’ fur coat, which she wears with a hooded sweatshirt in the same tone, military print trousers and jeweled Gucci shoes.

Rihanna with the striking orange coat in New York BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratjkowski has once again displayed her suggestive and ‘effortless’ style with this look to walk the streets of New York with her son. The model combines a white cropped top with a roll neck with high-waisted straight jeans, a brown teddy coat and comfortable white sneakers.

Emily Ratajkowski and her son Sylvester Apollo Bear in New York TheImageDirect.com

Kristen Stewart has opted for a black and white styling to visit the program ‘The Late Show’. The actress has caused a sensation with a rock style, with an unbuttoned white shirt that reveals a white T-shirt and high-waisted, ankle-length pleated pants. The original touch is the way of wearing the tie, without knotting and on your shoulders. Their white ankle boots with black tips and satin straps of the same color also stand out.

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives on ‘The Late Show’ GTRES

Kate Hudson joins the dopamine fashion with a colorful green ensemble, with an oversize turtleneck, flowing skirt and heels. The protagonist of ‘How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days’ opts to wear this vibrant style with a long black coat and matching leather gloves.

Kate Hudson with the striking set in New York TheImageDirect.com

Dua Lipa opts for a casual look that features a Balenciaga leather jacket. The artist combines the piece with a red sweater with white print details and the pleated miniskirt that is very fashionable this season. Finish off the style with black boots with track soles.

Dua Lipa with the Balenciaga fashion jacket WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have worn coordinated looks to protect themselves from the New York cold. The actress wears a black teddy coat with a gray sweater, light blue jeans and beige boots that reveal her socks. For his part, the actor opts for a blue puffer jacket and a black shirt and jeans set. Like his wife, he opts for beige sneakers from Nike.

The couple formed by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk arm in arm through New York GTRES

Nicky Hilton, who this week confirmed that she is expecting her third child, has been spotted in New York wearing an original coat with a yellow rope detail that captures all the attention. Paris’s sister wears the garment with a brown turtleneck sweater, skinny jeans and brown lace-up ankle boots.

Nicky Hilton has been seen in New York after announcing her pregnancy GTRES

the three worst

Katie Price has dressed as a nun for the launch of her channel on the Only Fans platform. A controversial costume that is accompanied by a band that reads ‘My body, my rules’ (my body, my rules).

Katie Price in her tacky costume PLAA

Laverne Cox has resorted to transparencies, a detail that is already beginning to bore and is no longer synonymous with sexy. The actress has worn this black design that reveals her underwear and is accompanied by a fishnet headdress encrusted with rhinestones.

Laverne Cox arrives at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris GTRES

Christine Chiu has attended the Haute Couture show by Jean Paul Gaultier with a striking style that stands out for her corset and skirt with exaggerated volume. The celebrity combines it with a tattoo effect shirt.