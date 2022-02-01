From Kristen Stewart to Penélope Cruz, the favorites for the award for best actress

Related news

Frances McDormand entered the history books last April receiving her third Oscar for Best Leading Actress thanks to Nomadland, a milestone only surpassed in a century by Katharine Hepburn and her four golden statuettes. The most rebellious star in Hollywood will be present again at awards season thanks to a new version of Macbeth. However, a mixture of actresses already awarded by the Academy, Hollywood references of the last decade and new promises of the interpretation are going to make things very difficult for him until one of them is crowned on March 27. Kristen Stewart is the rival to beat thanks to her performance as Lady Di in spencerbut the star of Twilight It was already defeated by Penelope Cruz at the Venice Film Festival. The race for the Oscar is more than open.

Three women have taken home the award in the last decade for playing real characters. Margaret Thatcher in The woman of ironQueen Anne of The favourite and the Judy Garland of judy they were the Oscar passport of Meryl Streep, Olivia Colman and Renée Zellweger, respectively. The wayward Stewart, an actress who has sought her own identity far from the commandments predestined for Hollywood stars, is the first of the five actresses who aspire to everything for a character that existed in real life.

His triumph would be historic: An openly LGTB + interpreter has never won the Oscar. Jodie Foster and Kevin Spacey came out many years after being recognized by their peers. Chilean Pablo Larraín has already led Natalie Portman to the nomination with a film about Jacqueline Kennedy’s attempt to keep the legacy of her husband, JFK, alive after her assassination. spencer It is a fictional recreation of one of the princess’s last Christmas vacations with her in-laws. Those who believe that Stewart’s victory could be due to the popularity of Diana of Wales must have forgotten that Naomi Watts brought her to life in Diana in 2013, passing through theaters without pain or glory. ‘Spencer’ is currently in theaters.

Based on real facts

Three more biopics for the Oscars.



After several years with more failures than successes in his filmography, Jessica Chastain has returned in 2021 to the first league of Hollywood with the miniseries Secrets of a marriage and the biopic Tammy Faye’s eyes. Her radical transformation as the controversial televangelist and wife of convicted Jim Bakker may bring her closer to the Oscar that got away with The darkest night Y maids and ladies.

In similar circumstances it is Lady Gagachosen as the best of The House of Gucci by both supporters and detractors of Ridley Scott’s polarizing film. After winning the prize with Shallow, the song of A star has been born, the pop diva wants the Oscar as an actress that Cher and Barbra Streisand already received. Her media campaign in which she has explained how she resorted to the famous Interpretation Method to become Patrizia Reggiani, convicted of ordering the murder of one of Gucci’s heirs, proves it.

Real life is also the best weapon of two Oscar winners who aspire to return to the stage of the Dolby Theater thanks to two interpretations of two icons of the entertainment industry in the 20th century in the United States. 15 years after his triumphant film debut with dreamgirls, Jennifer Hudson has become Aretha Franklin in Respect. The film, like more traditional biopics, follows his career from childhood, when he sang in the choir of his father’s church, until he achieved his enormous international fame.

Better placed seems to be Nicole Kidman for her performance in Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball, the first great television star in the United States with I Love Lucy. For months, social networks mocked his signing for Aaron Sorkin’s film because of his lack of resemblance to the real character. The spectacular reviews of his work show that in Hollywood, as in life, who laughs last, laughs best. In any case, the scarce four candidacies of the Australian to the Oscars show that the most faithful fans of the actress of Moulin Rouge! They are outside the Academy.

‘Respect’ premiered months ago and will soon be available on pay television. ‘The Gucci House’ premiered last week. ‘Being the Ricardos’ arrives on Amazon on December 21. ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ opens in theaters on February 4.

In search of the second Oscar

McDormand and Colman, for another Oscar.



Three other old winners will be present again in the awards season. Two of them were nominated at the last edition of the Oscars. Frances McDormand forgets about the lonely Fern of Nomadland to play a legendary stage character, Lady Macbeth, in Joel Coen’s new film. The actress has already received her first statuette for Fargo, another film directed by her husband. She also aspires to repeat Olivia Colman’s candidacy, a finalist last year for The father and winner in 2019 for her iconic performance in the Yorgos Lanthimos film. The Academy’s new protégé could receive her third nomination for her complex work on The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s acclaimed adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s motherhood novel. His recent victory at the Gotham, the independent film awards, demonstrates the strength of a film that will be released in the United States on Netflix.

His brand new Copa Volpi at the Venice Film Festival is the spearhead of our Penelope Cruz’s Oscar campaign. The Madrilenian already knows what it is to reach the Oscars without her film being in the international category. Return was left out of the nominations by surprise and the unforgettable Raimunda ended up becoming the first female character in Spanish to opt for an Oscar in 80 years. parallel mothershowever, was not sent to the Academy Awards by an organization that last week confirmed with the Goya nominations its love story with the good boss.

The Oscar winner for Vicky Cristina Barcelona she’s hollywood royalty, as evidenced by his recent cover in Variety and the tribute that New York’s MoMa himself has dedicated to him. With her performance as the long-suffering Janis, Penelope is aiming for her fourth Oscar nomination, her first in twelve years. We cross her fingers for her.

‘Parallel Mothers’ is still on the bill in Spanish cinemas. ‘Macbeth’ arrives on Apple TV + on January 14 after a brief stint in theaters. ‘The Other Daughter’ still does not have a release date in Spain.

The new generations

The new generations ask for step.



The list of contenders also includes a handful of up-and-comers seeking their place in a pack full of Hollywood’s holy cows. Jodie Comer has emerged unscathed from the commercial failure of the last duel, the thought-provoking look at the first-ever #MeToo case that Ridley Scott premiered at the end of October. Director and actress will work again next year in kit bag, a movie about Napoleon Bonaparte for Apple TV+ starring Joaquin Phoenix. The Emmy winner for killing eve She has been widely applauded for her performance as a woman reporting rape in 1386 France.

Rachel Zegler makes her film debut at the helm of the new adaptation by West Side Story by Steven Spielberg. According to the first reactions to the first musical of Hollywood’s King Midás, the 20-year-old actress will be successful in the challenge of inheriting a role immortalized in the cinema by Natalie Wood in 1961. Her prodigious vocal chords are a plus for what can be the great Spielberg’s discovery 35 years after giving Christian Bale his first big break in The Sun’s empire. Wood was not nominated for an Oscar for being the romantic Maria. Zegler can change history if the remake It ends up becoming one of the films of the year.

Whatever happens in awards season, Emily Jones She has already won with a 2021 that has put her on the map thanks to her role as a teenager who is the daughter and sister of deaf people in the remake of the French The Belier family. CODA was the last great phenomenon of the Sundance Festival. The 19-year-old’s presence at the coveted panel discussion that the Hollywood Reporter dedicates to Oscar hopefuls each year is testament to her success.

The last of the applicants to arrive at the conversation is Alan Haim. The member of the group Haim is the protagonist of Licorice Pizzathe last film by Paul Thomas Anderson. Saoirse Ronan and Carey Mulligan already managed to get to the Oscars with a coming of age Teen (Ladybird Y AnEducation, respectively). The young singer will have to repeat that feat in a category full of old glories. This has only started.

‘The last duel’ is still on the bill in Spanish cinemas. ‘West Side Story’ will arrive on December 22. ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘Coda’ are released in theaters on January 14.

bets in december

Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart

