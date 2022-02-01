From Beat Saber to Just Dance: stay fit with these games

With these games, calories are burned in a playful way, for example, when dancing. Photo: fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Sit back and gamble? not here! These games improve our fitness in a fun way.

If you want to start spring with a great figure, you need to pay attention to your diet and do something for your fitness. Video games can help, too, as the following five games show.

“Just dance 2022”

As the title suggests, it turns out “Just Dance 2022.” For Sony’s PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia, it’s all about dancing. Players shake their hips alone or with friends to songs like Beyoncé’s (40) “Run the World (Girls)” or Camila Cabello’s (24) hit “Don’t Go After”. In “Sweat” mode, the game displays the time you danced and an approximation of calories burned.

saber house

In a virtual reality (VR) game, the house of saber Players also need a sense of rhythm for different VR hardware on PC and PSVR. They try to hit the blocks that are flying towards them with a digital lightsaber to the beat of the music. This can quickly become challenging and can feel like a workout, especially when chasing higher and higher scores.

Boxing fitness 2: rhythm and exercise

Once again, players pay attention to the rhythm. Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise for the Nintendo Switch. However, they do exercises from the world of boxing for 23 songs. No previous knowledge is necessary. The game is also suitable for beginners who do not yet know the difference between a knockout and a big hit.

“Ring Adventure”

“Ring-shaped adventure” Because the change also alerts the players. In a colorful adventure in a fantasy world, they face opponents with different attacks based on physical exercises. Joy-Con controllers are attached to a large Ring-Con and leg strap, bringing movement into the game.

“Pokemon Go”

The hype around the smartphone game “Pokémon Go” It may have been out years ago, but many of them are still playing a hit from the summer of 2016. Augmented reality (AR) games like this one are just what they need everyone who wants to take it easy and still do something for their health. Because “Pokémon Go” sends players out into the great outdoors, where they can catch little pocket monsters. This is definitely more fun for some people than just going for a walk.