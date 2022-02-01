Fortnite x Uncharted: leaked collaboration; Nathan Drake skin?

Patch 19.20, which arrived on Tuesday 02/01/2022, brought new content to fortnite battle royale. In one of the new missions added to the game with this update, reference is made to Unchartedthe video game saga of naughty dog exclusive of PlayStation and starring Nathan Drake. Just below we tell you everything we know, but not before reminding you that, currently, Fortnite Chapter 3 is in your Season 1:

Fortnite: filtered collaboration with Uncharted; a Nathan Drake skin could be coming soon

One of the missions of Week 11 of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 is called “find a treasure with a [mapa del tesoro de Uncharted]“, as is. This mission was added to the Fortnite file system with patch 19.20. We have accessed this file using tools and techniques of data miningand we believe that there is no doubt: Fortnite will have some kind of collaboration with Uncharted.

The thing does not end there; With this same patch, backgrounds were also added to the store that could indicate that the collaboration with Uncharted will be, in addition to simply a weekly mission, skins. If this happens, Nathan Drake is an obvious choice, although next to him there would also be another male skin with glasses. doSullimaybe?

If the river makes a noise its because water is running; At the time of writing there are several encrypted .pak containers that this content would be in in-game, ready to be unlocked whenever Epic Games sees fit. The fact that at the end of January 2022 Epic Games warned the data miners about what do not leak encrypted content makes us think that there will be a big collaboration very soonY it could be precisely the one from Uncharted in Fortnite.

It goes without saying that Week 11 of the missions of the current Fortnite season begins on 02/17/2022, and the uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg opens on February 18so this collaboration could be movie versions of the characters. If so, it would not be the first time that Tom Holland arrives at Fortnite; We already had a Spider-Man skin from No Way Home.

We will expand this information as soon as we know more about it.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration