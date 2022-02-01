Fortnite: New Marshmello skins will arrive this Tuesday at Fortnite

Lto series idols is one of the best exploited ideas within Fortnite. The idea of ​​using a real-life famous person in a context in which he becomes unbelievable has been more attractive than it might sound. Several content creators have already been digitized to be eligible characters in Fortnite, Ariana Grande I managed to have three outfits in the game, Zendaya and Tom Holland they recently arrived as their Spider-Man characters. And now marshmello return to the store accompanied by two new characters.

Who is Marshmello?

Musician, DJ and music producer Christopher Comstock (that this year will be just 30 years old) inaugurated his character Marshmello in 2015, during the fever of the masks to hide the face of musical artists and thus depersonalize the art of the creator. But for some reason, Marshmello attracted the attention of many children and pre-teens and resulted in one of the most loved and perfect additions to Fortnite.

After the skin appeared on february 2019, it was many months before it became available again, although in recent months we have seen it reappear more times in the store. Y this may be because their new companions would be about to be released: Marsha and Marshinobitheir female and ninja versions, respectively.

Marsha, the female version of Marshmello.Epic Games.

Who are Marsha and Marshinobi, the new Marshmello skins in Fortnite?

They are just the beginning of a larger Fortnite experiment. This female version of Marshmello and a…ninja equivalent, are the beginning of the melloverse (Did you think we were making a joke? No, the Melloverso is real, son): what to be a collection of characters based on the original.

Like Marshmello, Marsha includes a second outfit style with black clothing and gold mask, while Marshinobi seems to have only one style. However, while Marsha only includes back pack and pickaxe, Marshinobi has, in addition to this, a ninja emote.

Marshinobi… a musician… ninja… something like that…Epic Games.

More Marshmello music in Fortnite

Along with this, you can enter vote.marshmellomusic.com for you to choose from one of several unreleased Marshmello songs, the most voted will be released as a new song for the Fortnite lobby. And from 12:30 pm (Central Mexico time) you can enter the Amazon Music Twitch channel to see the musician use the new skins inside the game.

When will the new Marshmello skins arrive in Fortnite?

These will be available on Tuesday, February 1 at the change of store (between 5 and 6 pm). They will most likely last in the store for about a week, but don’t confess to yourself, the programmers are capricious and could remove the character before Saturday, so you better shell out those paVos as soon as possible.