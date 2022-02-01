Forensic experts reveal the truth about the death of Cheslie Kryst, the Miss who jumped from a building

After the tragic death of Cheslie Kryst, former MissUSA, Some questions remained open regarding the possibilities of a suicide or murder.

The joy that the model squandered on her social networks It confused her followers who used to see her living life and appreciating her work, so many came to think that it was a murder.

However, the lawyer was also alone when she fell from a terrace on the 29th floor of the luxurious building 350 West, in Manhattan, New York, last Sunday, January 30.

Forensic evidence speaks

The forensic doctors Those in charge of his autopsy finally clarified what happened to Cheslie.

the model of 30 years committed suicide as confirmed CNN the chief medical examiner of the city of New York.

The young woman died of multiple injuries. blunt impact, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Former Miss, model, former athlete, newscaster, fashion blogger and lawyer, Kryst he had a whole life ahead of him and he wore a style that many would wish for.

The depression and mental disorders they dragged her to a dark road which he used to hide quite successfully.

“Rest and peace” was the last wish of the former beauty queen shortly before ending her life. — Cheslie Kryst

When he turned 30, he wrote an article that was published in a renowned magazine, where she said that it was difficult for her to reach this age because the rules of the society when a woman gets older they don’t give her the value she deserves.

The moving farewell to his family and friends

The correspondent of tv show Extra caused great commotion in the entertainment industry and different celebrities have said goodbye to her, as well as their family and friends.

The presenter of “Extra”, Billy Bush, expressed his condolences to Kryst’s family with a photograph of her during a red carpet holding a microphone in front of Tom Hanks and laughing happily.

“She was positive, hard-working, funny and of course beautiful. Always dancing between shots. This is a complete shock to everyone. We are left with great sadness because definitely the best was yet to come for this very special person,” he said. — Billy Bush

Renee Bargh, another partner of the program, also dedicated a story to her.

“The sweetest, kindest, most intelligent woman I have ever met. Devastated and shocked. We lost a beautiful bright light.” — Renee Bargh