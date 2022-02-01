Followers of Ana de Armas sue Universal for eliminating their scenes

These are the 5 movies of the moment 0:53

(CNN) — Two fans of actress Ana de Armas sued the Universal Pictures studio for tricking them into renting a movie because they believed she would appear due to trailers and promotional material.

Conor Woulfe and Peter Michael Rosza filed a federal class action lawsuit in the United States against Universal on Friday in which they maintain that the publicity surrounding the 2019 film “Yesterday” was “false”, “misleading” and “misleading”. as de Armas does not appear in the final version of the film despite his inclusion in the marketing materials. The suit was included in a report by entertainment news website Variety.

Woulfe and Rosza say they each paid approximately $3.99 to rent “Yesterday” and say that if it hadn’t been for Universal’s “false, misleading and misleading advertising,” they would not have paid to see the film.

The suit says de Armas, who recently appeared in the James Bond installment “No Time To Die,” is “famous throughout the United States and the world for her successful films and other media appearances.” The plaintiffs allege that Universal used de Armas’ “fame, glitz and glitter to promote the film by including her in scenes in the film’s trailers announcing ‘Yesterday.'”

The film itself, directed by British filmmaker Danny Boyle, is about an aspiring singer-songwriter, Jack, who discovers that he is the only person in the world who can remember the Beatles after a strange incident.

Jack then rockets to worldwide fame by claiming the band’s music as his own.

De Armas was going to appear as the love interest of the protagonist of “Yesterday”, but her scenes were cut from the final cut.

The film stars Himesh Patel and Lily James, whose fame, according to the lawsuit, Universal “was unable to leverage to maximize ticket and movie sales and rentals,” which the plaintiffs say led the studio to use de Armas. in promotional material to push the film.

According to Boyle, de Armas’ performance in the original cut of the film was “brilliant” and was also described by the director in an interview with Cinemablend as “radiant”.

The plaintiffs, both from San Diego County, California, seek damages of at least $5 million on behalf of all affected customers.

CNN has contacted Universal for comment.

The lawsuit bears similarities to a 2011 Michigan case related to the Ryan Gosling movie “Drive.” The plaintiff alleged that the film’s publicity materials made it appear that it would be “a high-speed car chase, race or action movie,” similar to “The Fast and the Furious.” The plaintiff said the trailer failed to reflect that the film included “many segments of slow-paced interpersonal drama,” with moments of graphic violence. An appeal court dismissed the case in 2013.