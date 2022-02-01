Follow the matches live for day 5

At ESPN we present you the results of all the matches of the fifth date of the contest.

Start a new date Women’s MX League, with Chivas and Rayadas fighting for the leadership of the Clausura 2022 Tournament. For their part, León, Puebla and Mazatlán continue as the bottom of the classification without a victory added until this day.

Follow the results of Day 5 of the Liga MX Femenil

Toluca 1-3 Pachuca

Place: Nemesio Diez Stadium

Women’s Pachuca he is on fire and so is his scorer Charlyn Corral, who was uncovered with a brace in Las Gophers’ away win over Toluca, at the start of Date 5.

With this, the hidalguenses added four consecutive victories and with 12 units they are momentarily placed at the top of the table with 12 points, waiting for what they do Chivas in view of Blue Cross on the day.

In addition to Charlyn, who reaffirmed how the scorer of the Closing 2022 in the Women’s MX League with seven ‘targets’, Monica Ocampo was reflected on the scoreboard by Pachuca, while Karen Becerril scored for the Scarlets.

Atlas 1-0 Puebla

Place: Jalisco Stadium

with an own goal from Breeze Rangel, the Atlas submitted by the minimum difference (1-0) to a ‘leathery’ Puebla at the Jalisco Stadium, and what better way to celebrate the 69th anniversary of this property.

With this, the rojinegras reached eight points to place themselves in the fourth general, while the camoteras were left alone at the bottom of the table with only one unit.

Although the Puebla was on top from the first moment, the calm had the Atlas, who scored the winning goal at 67′ with a cross shot from Karen Garcia, who went into the goal after hitting the back of the goalkeeper Rangel Breeze.

Rangel, by the way, turned 100 games in this Matchday 5 match.

FC Juarez 1-3 Monterrey

Place: Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium

The team of Eve Mirror remains undefeated after defeating by a score of 1-3 to FC Juarez.

scratched started the duel dominating the rival’s court with more than one dangerous action, however, the Bravas de Juárez surprised in the 18th minute of the match with a goal from Celeste Vidal from outside the area.

Rebecca Bernal She was in charge of leveling the score at minute 28 of the match. Las Rayadas increased their lead a short time later with a goal from Diana García after an assist from Bautista and closed the first half with a third goal on the scoreboard with one more goal from Aylin Avilez.

scratched continued to dominate in the second half of the match, but their efforts were not enough to increase their lead on the scoreboard.

America 3-0 Necaxa

Place: Club America facilities court 5

In the continuation of the actions of Day 5 of the Closure 2022 on the Women’s MX League, America scored three goals for zero Necaxa, in a duel held on Court 2 of Coapa.

With annotations from Katty Martinez Y Daniela Espinosa, in addition to the own goal by the hidrocálida defense, America He won his second tournament win in a row.

Katty Martinez He was one point away from reaching his 100th goal in the Women’s MX League.

Guadalajara 1-0 Cruz Azul

Place: omnilife stadium

Chivas imposed his status as favorite on Blue Cross and defeated him 1-0 in the match of the fifth day of the Closing Tournament 2022 of the Women’s MX League, played at Akron Stadium.

The team from Jalisco sought to take advantage from the start of the match against a team from the capital that also struggled to hurt the team, but without much success and the score remained unchanged.

The Chivas They were the ones who took the lead on the scoreboard at 52 minutes through Alice Cervantes, the visitors tried to react, but they could not be present on the board and thus the home team won.

Leon 4-2 Queretaro

Place: Leon Stadium

Lion started losing 0-1 against Queretaro and, after drawing 1-1 before the break, in the complementary part he turned the score around, having as his heroine Daniela Calderon, who scored a hat-trick.

For Lion, this is their first victory in the tournament, after three defeats and just one draw. The green set reaches 4 points, while the feathered ones also get 4.

Mazatlan 1-0 Atletico San Luis

Place: the kraken

Mazatlan took advantage of his local condition to get his first victory in the Closing Tournament 2022, by beating 1-0 to Athletic Saint Louis in the match corresponding to the fifth day.

The hosts fought to take advantage of the match and did so in the 43rd minute with a penalty kick aptly taken by Connie Elizabeth Caliz and so it was 1-0 on the scoreboard.

The visitors looked for the equalizer in the second part of the match, but their efforts were not enough, for which Mazatlán maintained the advantage that ultimately gave them the three points.

Cougars 4-0 Santos

Place: University Olympic Stadium

Cougars beat Santos 4-0 in Ciudad Universitaria and got his first win of the tournament. After 0-0 in the first half, the Auriazules had a lot of patience to take advantage of their dominance and the rival’s mistakes. The scorers were: Deneva Cagigas, Paola Chavero, Edna Santamaría Y Kiara, who before entering the large area sent a shot from low height for the final 4-0.

Tijuana 1-1 Tigers

Place: hot stadium

The team of Xolos surprised tigers, by drawing one with the Royal team, despite starting the game with a disadvantage.

Stephany Mayor scored the 1-0 in the 12th minute, but Joselyn De La Rosa equalized before the half hour mark.

With the tie, the team of tigers falls to fifth place, already five units from first place, Monterey. The royal team adds two draws in the tournament and has cost them the start of Clausura 2022.

