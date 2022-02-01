Five Netflix movies that aspire to an Oscar Award

They are approaching Oscar Awards 2022 and Netflix has several films that will seek a trophy during the event, which will take place next Sunday, March 27, where the best audiovisual content will be awarded and that have earned the love of people for its plot, actors or transcendence.

Although not yet made public Official list of nominees for the Oscars 2022, since it will be announced next Tuesday, February 8, we already know some of those who could be among those eligible to be. Some of them belong to Netflix, but without a doubt 5 of them will be looking for a statuette during the 94th edition of the Oscars.

Given this, and in order for you to know what these contents are, here we present the five Netflix movies that they will seek an Oscar award, and that you have surely heard of some of them, due to its interesting history or the emotions that caused many to see it on its platform.

don’t look up

If we bring together Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Strep in the same film, there is no doubt that it will be a success, due to the quality of the acting. The comic plot focuses on a comet headed for earth and that it could mean the end of human life.

It may interest you: Maite Perroni announces that she is preparing a new project with Netflix

the power of the dog

The film is based on a novel of the same name and tells the story of a rancher who tries to h…make life impossible for their new relatives, who are taken home by his brother and consist of his wife and son. And it is that the character was displaced upon his arrival. However, throughout the plot he finds a pure feeling.

the dark daughter

“The Dark Daughter” is undoubtedly one of the promises more eye-catching for Netflix win an Oscar. And it is that the winner of one of these awards, Olivia Colman leads this film with her presence in the film. After her Cannes debut she wowed users with her haunting story of memories of her life.

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom

Although this time he is not in his role as Spiderman, Andrew Garfield stars in the musical film “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom”. This film is also one of the favorites, directed by Netflix to win an Oscar. The film extols the composers of musical theater and teaches about the difficulties that later happen.

Fire night

Mexico will be represented by this film in the Oscar awards, since it tells the story of three friends who cope with their harsh reality, since they find themselves in the shadow of drug trafficking. The film directed by Tatiana Huezo could be among the nominees for Best Foreign Language Film.