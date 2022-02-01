First images and release date on Apple TV +

AppleTV+ today revealed the premiere date and the first images of the suspenseful bilingual series now and then. The 8-episode series, set in Miami, is shot in Spanish and English and will premiere on Apple’s platform with the first three episodes, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday.

now and then is a thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adult life. The lives of a group of college friends change forever after a weekend of partying that ends with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reunited, much to their chagrin, when a threat puts their seemingly perfect lives at risk.

José María Yazpik, Marina de Tavira, Manolo Cardona, Maribel Verdú and Soledad Villamil in ‘Now and Then’

Exceptional cast includes Oscar nominees Marina of Tavira Y Rose Perez, the winner of the Ariel Award Jose Maria Yazpikthe winner of several Goya Maribel Verdu, Manolo Cardonathe winner of the Goya Soledad Villamilthe Emmy winner Zeljko Ivanek, Jorge Lopez, alicia jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte Y Miranda de la Serna.

Zeljko Ivanek and Rosie Perez in ‘Now and Then’

The series comes from Bambú Producciones and its creators are Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira. Campos and Fernández-Valdés act as showrunners. The series is written by Neira, Campos and their team. Gideon Raff (The Spy, Homeland) is an executive producer and also directs.

Now and Then will premiere on Friday, May 20 on Apple TV +