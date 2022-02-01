First details on Discord integration with PS

You will remember that in the middle of last year, Sony announced that they would be partnering with Discord to integrate the application within PlayStation. They promised that this would happen in early 2022, and while there is still no native application of Discord on these consoles, at least you can now link your account PlayStation Network.

From today, Discord will be gradually rolling out an update to link your account psn with your account Discord. This will show your contacts recent games from PlayStation you’ve played, as well as the title you’re currently playing.

At the moment, this function will only be available to accounts of U.S, but Discord promises that more countries will also be available over time. Similarly, they assure that this is only the beginning of their association with PlayStation, and they have more exciting things planned for the future.

To link your account psn to Discord, you will need to do the following:

– Go to User Settings

– Open the Connections menu

– You will see the PlayStation icon and once you select it, you will need to enter your details to link the account.

If you are going to do it from your cell phone, the process is basically the same.

Publisher’s note: Frankly, by now I thought we’d already have a Discord app on PlayStation. I mean, I think that will ultimately be the goal but at least account linking is a good first step towards this.

Via: Discord