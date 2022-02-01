Finally! It is revealed what Karol G has been doing in these days of absence

COLOMBIA – Carol G, for several months now, has become one of the most enigmatic and entertaining artists to follow. Having a successful career, famous colombian he has done nothing but accumulate great achievements in his life. Even though his situation with Anuel AA has tarnished several of her works, she is still in the best stage of her career.

However, if there is something that has always drawn attention to her and her career, it has been the strange activity that she usually has on social networks. Especially, during the last months it has given a lot to think about; Well, it seems that there is no publication that is fortuitous, because although she does not attend to her social networks, every time she publishes something, it triggers a long list of consequences.

Such would be the case, for example, of your last publication in Instagram. Precisely, Carol G shared a short video of his arrival at Dominican Republic, where Anuel AA was also (although they were no longer speaking at this time). Since then, many have wondered, where is La Bichota now? Since then, not a single clue has surfaced until recently.

His new appearance took place in the official profile of Alex Sensation. From there, the famous Colombian DJ showed what he had been doing together with the interpreter of “Sejodioto”, who looked better than ever. And it is that, the reason why both have coincided, has been none other than for the birthday of his wife, who was surprised by the presence of the reggaetonera.

About this moment together Carol G, Alex Sensation said the following: “Spectacular night. Thank you Karol, you made the wife’s birthday very special,” he expressed with gratitude. Certainly, it is seen that the Colombian continues to walk on her own, to the point where she fully respects the privacy of the events she attends. Meanwhile, what will be the next big appearance?