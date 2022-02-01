FIFA to investigate ex-Chelsea manager over harassment allegations

JERUSALEM — Avram Grant, the former Premier League manager of Chelsea and one of the most influential men in Israeli sport, will be investigated by FIFA after he was accused of sexually harassing several women, according to a report in research.

‘Exposure’, a program on Israel’s Channel 12 network, broadcast on Sunday a series of interviews with women who said Grant had made unwelcome advances on them while offering to help them advance their careers. The women’s voices were altered and their faces silhouetted to protect their identities.

Last December, world soccer’s governing body tasked Grant with leading a team of FIFA legends, including retired stars and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, to a match in Qatar against a team made up of arabic legends.

“Given the nature of the allegations being made, the FIFA ethics committee will look into the matter,” FIFA said in a statement. “When it comes to misconduct and abuse in football, we want to reiterate that FIFA takes any allegation brought to its attention very seriously.”

The show said Grant, 66, tried to touch and kiss the women against their will, tried to coerce them into having sex and suggested it could hurt their careers if they didn’t cooperate. The women included a recently released soldier, a model and a sportscaster who said she had sent him numerous harassing text messages. She commented that her behavior was well known in the industry.