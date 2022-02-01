February: In 1997 the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping dies | Ephemeris | Gary Powers | Elizabeth Taylor | NNSP | ARCHIVE-ELCOMERCIO

According to the criteria of Know more

In addition, this month we remember the exchange of the American pilot Gary Powers for a Soviet spy in 1962 and the birth of the film diva Elizabeth Taylor in 1932.

The Den Xiaoping Transformer

The February 19, 1997, Chinese leader dies whose pragmatism in the field of the economy allowed to make fundamental changes in a backward communist state. El Comercio, which headlined “Deng Xiaoping, top Chinese leader, died”, recalled that the octogenarian president had also been responsible, politically, for the massacre that occurred in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Gary Powers: Cold War swap

“The pilot of the U2 plane Francis Gary Powers returned to freedom today in an exchange for the spy Rudolf Abel, sentenced to thirty years in prison in the United States,” reported the dean in his afternoon edition of the February 10, 1962, the same day that the American military man left captivity. The prisoners were exchanged at dawn halfway across a bridge linking East Germany to West Berlin. The film ‘Bridge of Spies’ (2015) by Steven Spielberg is based on this episode of the Cold War.

Elizabeth Taylor’s eyes

The woman with the ‘violet eyes’, Elizabeth Rosemond Taylor, was born a February 27, 1932. She captured her beauty, but above all her talent, in films like ‘Giant’, ‘A Cat on a Hot Roof’ and ‘Cleopatra’, for which she earned more than a million dollars, and where she also fell in love with Richard Burton, with who would marry up to twice, out of a total of eight consummated marriages. As a businesswoman, she imposed her own perfume and developed a great humanitarian work until her death, in 2011.

Elizabeth Taylor. (Photo: AP Agency)

Other events in February

February 2: Crown Prince William of Orange and Argentine Máxima Zorreguieta get married in the Netherlands. (2002)

February 4: A failed coup led by Hugo Chávez takes place in Venezuela. (1992)

February 6th: King George VI, monarch of England, dies. (1952)

February 13th: The film “Cabaret” is released in the United States. (1972)

February 14th: Cuba is formally expelled from the OAS. (1962)

February 20th: John Glenn is the first American astronaut to travel around the Earth. (1962)

February 21st: Richard Nixon becomes the first US president to visit China. (1972)

Gary Powers. (Photo: Ria Novosti Archive)

On-line shop: We remind you that we have illustrations, photos and historical pages of El Comercio that you can easily request through a simple form located in our Virtual Store, at the following address: https://www.tiendaelcomercio.com/.