‘Fast & Furious 10’: Dwayne Johnson calls Vin Diesel a manipulator and refuses to return to the franchise – CINEMABLEND

After a small truce between the actors, the problems between the two have returned, and this time for the final farewell.





Trouble has returned to the friendship between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, once again. But this time it seems that they have come again to stay. After The Rock announced that I left the saga and went his own way with the ‘spin-off’ Hobbs&Shaw, the exchange of comments in an unfriendly tone between the two actors was the order of the day. However, a few months ago it seemed that everything had been solved and calm returned to the family Fast&Furious. But again, this peace has been broken for this reason.

the saga Fast&Furious will return to the big screen once again with its tenth installment to say goodbye to its fans. Although the details of the plot are still unknown, it is clear that this film will be a global event in which millions of viewers eagerly await to discover how they close this franchise. For this, all those who have been part of the saga at some point, including Dwayne Johnson, cannot miss.

EVERYTHING SEEMED TO GET BETTER

Due to the latest events in the friendship of The Rock and Diesel, this return seemed completely impossible, however, the new terms on which their friendship was rebuilt seemed to bear fruit. So much so that in the month of November Diesel shared some warm comments towards his former co-star on his social networks:

My little brother Dwayne… The time has come. The world is waiting for the finale on Fast 10. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is no holiday in which they and you do not exchange messages… But the time has come. The family awaits you

But not only that, the actor also made reference to the late Paul Walker, whom he affectionately calls Pablo. “I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would come to do the best “Fast” in 10, which will be the end! (…) But you have to come, don’t leave the franchise incomplete, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope that rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny“.

THE FINAL GOODBYE TO THE SAGA

These words, far from being a gesture that Johnson would take as something touching and friendly, he took it as an attack of manipulation, and he has confirmed this in an interview with CNN: “The recent publication of Vin It was an example of his manipulation. I did not like that he mentioned his children in the post, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of this.”

The director of ‘Fast and Furious 9’ points out that there are many ways to continue with the franchise after the end

The actor confirmed in the interview that he had decided not to return to the franchise in any way, always out of respect and love for his co-stars. “I told [a Diesel] directly that he would not return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and always encourage the success of the franchise, but that there was no chance of me coming back. We had talked about this months ago and came to a clear understanding“.

It seems that there will be no ending or farewell that will reconcile The Rock with the saga or with its protagonist. We will have to wait for the development of Fast&Furious 10 to find out if a miracle can finally happen and see the actor return to his role as Agent Hobbs.