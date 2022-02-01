‘Fast and Furious 9’: Vin Diesel Wants to Make a Franchise Musical – CINEMABLEND

‘Fast and Furious 9’ is already available in theaters in Mexico and various parts of the world, which has led Vin Diesel to give different statements and in one of them he assures that he would love to make a musical of the saga.

One of the most profitable franchises in the history of the seventh art is that of Fast and Furious, which recently premiered its ninth installment that has called people in Mexico and the rest of the world to return to theaters, not for nothing This feature film has the best opening recorded in our country at the box office after the screening centers reopened their doors. As we know, two more films are confirmed with which the main story will come to an end, however, Vin Diesel has revealed that he would love to make a musical about the franchise.

The actor was in The Kelly Clarkson Show and talked about their past as they would dance break dance, but he also remembered when Queen Latifah asked him to sing at one of the parties during the Oscars. After telling this anecdote, the host asked the interpreter if she would like to do a musical about Fast and furious, and the response was highly positive: “I’ve been dying to do a musical, so yes, I would! I’ve been dying to do a musical my whole life!”

Diesel, who we also saw in Bloodshot and : Reactivated, let it be known that he was about to be part of a musical, but in the end the plans fell apart: “I came close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but in the end we didn’t do it. My family is artistic, and I am blessed to have that and to be in a family that supports these crazy dreams. I would encourage everyone to support people who want to think outside the box and dream of something impossible because there is great beauty in that.”

It should be noted that Vin has his own record label: Racetrack Records, with which he has released two singles: “Feel Like I Do” and “Days Are Gone”, released during the pandemic. In addition, we know that Diesel has a taste for Latin music, it is not for nothing that he has invited Don Omar, Ozuna and more stars with at least roots of this nature to his films. It has even been mentioned that the interpreter is in negotiations with Sony Music to launch a production company and label linked to Latin music.

“People in Hollywood tell me that it’s the riskiest thing, that I’m going to go bankrupt, but I think it’s getting out of my comfort zone. Hollywood puts a lot of conditions; they don’t usually give you total creative freedom, but in the music I can do it”, said Vin to Billboard. With all this, it is clear that Diesel is not only attracted to action movies and cars, but also has an intense musical affinity and, since space trips can be made, it would not be strange if at some point he decides to continue forward with a musical Fast and furious, although for now he must concentrate on closing the saga.