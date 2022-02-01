Exercise helps delay Parkinson’s

It is true that the exercise should be vital in the lives of all people, since it helps physical and mental well-being, however, a study showed that being active for a couple of minutes on a daily basis could be particularly effective for patients suffering from Parkinson’s.

During this degenerative disease, dopamine-producing cells in the brain die and as a result, patients experience a variety of symptoms ranging from slower movements, tremors, or stiff limbs, to difficulty keeping balance, speaking, or swallowing .

The Parkinson’s It is a progressive pathology of the nervous system and although the symptoms begin gradually over time they worsen.

How to treat Parkinson’s?

according to more than one study and years of research, experts have concluded that there is no cure for

Parkinson’s

, but some things to minimize its effects, such as medications.

However, there is a new pathway that can help delay the disease, such as exercise constant, even if it is only a moderate activity of a few minutes a day.

The investigation of the Kyoto University in Japan, indicated that carrying out two hours of exercise moderate per week is associated with a slower progression of Parkinson’s.

“Our results are exciting because they suggest that it may never be too late for someone with Parkinson’s to start an exercise program to improve the course of their disease,” said Kazuto Tsukita, author of the study.

Benefits of exercising with Parkinson’s

The investigation consisted in the monitoring of exercise of 237 people, with an average age of 63 years, who suffer from Parkinson’s in

early stage

.

During this time, the levels of exercise what they did at the beginning and during the study, in addition to common cognitive tests to measure verbal and memory skills.

The results revealed that those who engaged in at least two hours of physical activity performed better on cognitive tests and had slower disease progression.

“What is relevant here is that this research tells us that a low-cost intervention, such as doing daily physical activity, constantly moving, can be a slower deterioration agent,” Romulo Fuentes, a researcher at the Institute of Biomedical Neuroscience.

What type of exercise delays Parkinson’s?

undoubtedly the exercise is an effective way to delay

Parkinson’s

and the impact of your symptoms; since with certain movements the patient can maintain their ability to perform daily activities for longer and, above all, protect brain cells.

It is important to emphasize that people with Parkinson’s should not make a exercise unique or ideal for their disease, the fact is that each patient must find the type of things that suit their needs, symptoms and activity level; and exercise daily between 15 and 30 minutes.

You can choose exercise aerobic, strength, flexibility, balance, or agility training; Even people with advanced symptoms who can’t walk or keep their balance may choose to stretch from a chair, bed, or couch.

At study It was also analyzed that not only the exercise physical or more vigorous is important, it is also vital to develop the mental through activities such as naming as many things about something (colors, animals) during a minute or games that improve memory, such as puzzles.

