Exatlón México: Who is ELIMINATED from the All Star in real time?

The Exathlon Mexico already offers relevant information about what happens in the all-starbroadcast that brings together the best participants of several seasons and that would already have the first removed in real time, because although the broadcast begins today on television, the recordings have already started a few days ago.

Although in recent days some sites began to speculate that the first athlete to leave the competition would be Anne Lake“Keyla” The Queen of Spoilers, the most reliable source of reality, denied this information and assured that the gymnast is still in competition.

Who will be the first eliminated from the All Star Exathlon?

Although he did not reveal a particular name, “Keyla” pointed out that the first athlete out of the competition is a man from the red team, that is, the options are Patrick Araujo, Aristeo Cazares, Heliud Polished Y Heber Gallegos.

Apparently the eliminated could be between Heliud and Aristeo, since Araujo has shown on previous occasions to be an excellent shooter, while Heber comes in great rhythm after his participation in the last season and would hardly be out of the competition.

In any case, it will be in the next few days when there may be a confirmation of this spoiler that will be reflected until next Sunday in the Exathlon All Stara broadcast that hopes to recover the interest of the audience after several ups and downs in the rating during the recently concluded fifth broadcast.

What seems like a fact is that the blue team has started better this season by leaving out one of the most important athletes in reality, because any of the red men that comes out has a high status of popularity with the audience.

