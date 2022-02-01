Exatlón México: Who is ELIMINATED from the All Star in real time?

The Exathlon Mexico already offers relevant information about what happens in the all-starbroadcast that brings together the best participants of several seasons and that would already have the first removed in real time, because although the broadcast begins today on television, the recordings have already started a few days ago.

Although in recent days some sites began to speculate that the first athlete to leave the competition would be Anne Lake“Keyla” The Queen of Spoilers, the most reliable source of reality, denied this information and assured that the gymnast is still in competition.

