Exatlón México: Everything we will see in the first chapter of the All Star

The Exathlon All Star will start at 7:30 p.m. after Koke and Marysol were crowned champions of the fifth season, This is all we will see in the first chapter of the Exathlon Mexico, the edition where the best athletes who have passed through the program will compete.

Koke and Marysol were able to beat the Beast and Zudikey Rodríguez, Million Dollar Baby and the Sorcerer of the Air were able to put the color Blue very high; since from the first season where Ernesto Cázares was crowned champion to date, it had not been given again that a blue will be victorious in this fifth season.

