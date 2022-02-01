Exatlón México: Everything we will see in the first chapter of the All Star

The Exathlon All Star will start at 7:30 p.m. after Koke and Marysol were crowned champions of the fifth season, This is all we will see in the first chapter of the Exathlon Mexico, the edition where the best athletes who have passed through the program will compete.

Koke and Marysol were able to beat the Beast and Zudikey Rodríguez, Million Dollar Baby and the Sorcerer of the Air were able to put the color Blue very high; since from the first season where Ernesto Cázares was crowned champion to date, it had not been given again that a blue will be victorious in this fifth season.

According to the leaked information, what we will see in the Exathlon Mexico All Star It will be the first Duel for the New Fortress, a circuit to see which team will go to the house with luxuries or to the camp, which is a cabin and also as we saw in the last chapters of last season, the losing team must pass certain tests to be able to enter the camp.

What will be seen in the first chapter of the Exatlón México All Star?

Another thing that will be seen in the first chapter of the Exathlon Mexico All Star It will be that all the duels will be mixed, this means that men and women will face each other when running.

Something that caught our attention is that in the trailer for the first chapter of All Star, Mati Álvarez chose Ernesto Cázares to be able to compete, since he assured that this version of the Exathlon Mexico That’s what it’s for, to race against the best.

How is Pato Araujo?

As was also seen in the advance of the first chapter of the Exathlon Mexico All Star, Ximena Duggan chose Pato Araujo to run, but the former soccer player suffered a very spectacular fall in the Container Circuit.

So far the health status of Captain Araujo has not been reported, but from what can be known is that the member of the Red team is fine and will continue in the competition.

Macky vs. Ana Lago

Another lawsuit that could be expected is that of Macky against Ana Lago, both the Amazon and the gymnast have starred in a series of dimes and diretes in recent years.

Ana Lago who is a professional Olympian has not taken losing to Macky well at all, although the gymnast says that it does not matter that they are semi-professional athletes, anger has made the Amazon victorious in that series of back and forth.

