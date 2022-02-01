Exatlón México: Did Antonio Rosique run a circuit in the Exatlón?

The exathlon Mexico It is a program that brings together the best athletes from each country that has this reality show, and although we already saw an International Duel in the fifth season, apparently a video finally came to light where many users wonder if Antonio Rosique ran a circuit in the Exatlón.

Through his official Instagram account, Antonio Rosique posted a video where you can see him competing against his peer, perhaps the Highest Authority of the exathlon from Hungary.

It is worth mentioning that in this video you can also see athletes like Ramiro and Uriel Pizarro, this means that the International Duel against exathlon from Hungary was only broadcast on television in the European country.

Did Antonio Rosique run a circuit?

Through his official Instagram account, the Highest Authority uploaded a video where you can see how he is competing against his similar exathlon Hungary, but only in a final shot, since apparently Antonio Rosique He did not run any circuit, they just threw empanadas at a table of cubes, where obviously the chronicler from Mexico won.

Apparently that International Duel was only broadcast through the Hungarian signal, because you can see Ramiro and athletes who were eliminated in the fifth season, but who did wear the green, white and red shirt, uniform of the Exathlon Mexico to compete against their peers. In addition to the fact that TV Azteca did not bring that episode to light.

Users and followers of Exathlon Mexico They went crazy when they saw Antonio Rosique confront the Highest Authority of the exathlon from Hungary, since the reality star chronicler and narrator beat him in a final shot where they were one cube away, but the Mexican put the country on high.

The All Star Exathlon has already started

On the other hand, the Exathlon All Star It has already started and it sounds exciting, because in the first place, this new edition has a jackpot of 2 million pesos to the only winner that can be won with that amount.

The Fortress will also have a series of changes, since the Highest Authority revealed that the House with luxuries will be awarded for a full week to the team that wins it, this time the Blues will be 7 days in the building with the comforts.

Another new factor will be the Mixed Duels, in this luxury season the Exathlon All Star He will put men to compete against women, something that two Red athletes did not see with good eyes, since Pato has already lost to Duggan and Aristeo said he felt a little pressure competing against the women.

