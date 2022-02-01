Exatlón All Star: “It was the circumstances”, this is how Pato Araujo defended himself from the new CONTROVERSY in which he is involved

Pato Araujo, who is the champion of the fourth season of the exathlon Mexico is under attack from thousands of Internet users, who were upset with the athlete for making a misogynistic comment during the last broadcast of the exathlon: All Stars.

Pato Araujo was basically upset because he lost the competition against a woman in the mixed races, so on social networks, they soon attacked the athlete from the red team.

“Today we had a not very pleasant turnout. I was not happy with my performance, because I had three passes and one of them was against a woman and I had an accident on the circuit. I had to get entangled with the rope of the harness, I confess I got a little angry, because I lost those important seconds in this first duel against a woman, and that makes me a little sad, because the characters we have here, we are here to give more ”, Araujo expressed before the reality cameras.

However, the athlete did not mention anything about it in any of his official accounts, so they took the opportunity to ask him for his opinion on what was happening on the morning show “Come joy.”

“It was the circumstances that occurred, I think the point was very important for the team and well… the duel that Mati played against Ernesto, are little things that we cannot let go. Right now, the women are very even against us. There have already been several duels where they have beaten the men and I say, they have done very well and they will continue to do very well, and I think that we must be more focused to be able to help the team”, he commented during a interview on the morning show.

However, some internet users still disagree with the justification for his comment, calling the red team athlete “misogynistic” and “macho”.

Twitter users even started the hashtag “#OutPatoMisogyno”, where they ask that the athlete be expelled for having expressed himself in a derogatory manner before a woman.