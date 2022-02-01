Exathlon All Star: Macho? Pato Araujo sows the CONTROVERSY for this comment against Ximena Duggan

Exathlon All Star It started this Monday and in addition to bringing us great athletes and renewed circuits, I do not leave out the controversy. In its first chapter, Araujo Duck He starred in an unfortunate situation, which cost him to be harshly criticized on social networks due to one of his comments, which was marked as ‘sexist‘.

This is not the first time that the former Chivas del Guadalajara player has been involved in controversy. Duck Not only has he dedicated himself to giving his best performance during competitions, but he has also shown questionable behaviors and attitudes.

During the fourth season of Exathlon Mexico, Araujo Duck and the American football player, Keno Martell, came to blows, after several frictions and the footballer tore off his opponent’s shirt, he reacted violently and the fight broke out.

Another of the controversies that starred Araujo, it was with the blue athlete Cecilia ‘Wushu’ Álvarez. To which she insulted and called “slut”, alleging that she elbowed her after losing the competition against Zudikey, although there were those who criticized the aggression of ‘Wushu’, Duck He took the accusations for reacting like this.

Exathlon All Star😕Sexist? Araujo Duck sow the CONTROVERSY for this comment against Ximena Duggan

With the premiere of this new edition of Exathlon Mexicoagain Araujo Duck He is again the center of controversy, due to the comments he made after his participation in the competition for the fortress.

The soccer player faced Ximena Duggan on the circuit and after “some complications” that he himself said he had, he lost the battle.

Not at all satisfied with the result and with the fact that the red team ended up losing the fortress, Duck he said he felt sad

“Today we had a not very pleasant turnout. I was not happy with my performance, because I had three passes and one of them was against a woman and I had an accident on the circuit. I had to get entangled with the harness rope, I confess I got a little angry, because I lost those important seconds in this first duel against a woman, and that makes me a little sad, because the characters we have here are here to give more.

Because Araujo He emphasized the fact that he had competed against a woman and lost, his comment was pointed out as “macho” by several people on social networks, who also criticized his misogynistic behavior.

You can see the comment of Araujo Duck that raised controversy in the first episode of Exathlon All Star then at minute 13:40