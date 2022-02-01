Everything we know about ‘Halo’, the impressive series that Paramount + prepares about the video game

Related news

In an increasingly prolific and diverse world of streaming, video games have found a place to stay and tell their own stories. already happened with The Witcher or Arcane on Netflix, and also with the expectations generated by the long-awaited premiere The Last of Us, which will be seen on HBO Max throughout 2022. However, this time it is time to talk about Halo, the impressive series that Paramount+ prepares created by Kyle Killen Y Steven Kane, Y produced by steven spielberg, which adapts the successful video game to television fiction and has just released a first trailer capable of capturing all our attention.

The production is one of the most anticipated premieres of the year and its release date is scheduled next March 24 in the United States through the platform Paramount+, an on-demand service that has not yet arrived in Spain and is scheduled to land in our country in 2022 under the name of SkyShowtime. This is the main reason why we will have to wait a little longer to find out at what time of the year it will be available for streaming in Spain.

To liven up the wait, we tell you everything we know about the production based on the action video game, analyzing a trailer that promises to be faithful to the story that every faithful player will be able to recognize.

In a dystopian world, humanity will be at war with aliens

Still from the trailer for ‘Halo: The Series’

The trailer was shown during halftime of a game during the AFC Championship game last Sunday, and in it, audiences got their first look at the series, which is set at the start of an explosive conflict. Set in the future 26th century, the history of the video game Halo takes place in a dystopia, where humans live at war against a strange race of aliens.

In the midst of this context, the most advanced warrior on Earth will be the last hope to save humanity, doomed to destruction by the Covenant, an alien alliance that seems unstoppable. From here, the fiction goes into the future, approaching the most emotional part of the soldiers, willing to do anything to save civilization from massive destruction.

A first look at the series through the trailer

The Master Chief will be one of the protagonists of the series.

The series takes place in an alternative reality to the one that appears in the video games, taking place just before the events that occurred in the first of them. In this way, the fiction will have a different context, in which neither humanity nor the Covenant have yet discovered the first ring, one of the most important pieces in history.

The episodes will star the Master Chief, who will be played by Pablo Schreiber. In addition, his companion, the Artificial Intelligence Cortana, will appear alongside him, who will be played by Jen Taylor. Both appear in the first trailer, which shows the Master Chief discovering a striking artifact in a dig. This will lead them to a new objective, which is the last thing you can see in the trailer.

A technical team including Steven Spielberg

The launch of the series was announced seven years ago and, after a long wait, it will finally land on streaming throughout 2022. Created by Steven Kane and Kyle Killen, the series features the work of Steven Spielberg in the executive duties, and will star the aforementioned Pablo Schreiber (TheWire, Orange is the New Black).

Along with him, the cast is completed by Charlie Murphy, Natascha McElhone, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woddbin, Danny Sapani and Yerin Ha.

