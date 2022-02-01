“Euphoria” recreates iconic scenes from some of Hollywood’s most famous movies

Rue and Jules appear in the fourth episode of season 2 as famous movie couples!

The characters of “Euphoria”, Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (hunter schafer), recreate scenes from several iconic romantic movies in the newly released episode of the series. Premiering this past Sunday on HBO Max, the long-awaited fourth episode of Season 2 features a number of references to the arts and pop culture.

It will interest you: Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria asks the director to cut some of her nude scenes in the series

Initially, Rue sees Jules in the painting “The Birth of Venus” by Sandro Botticelli. Then the two appear recreating the cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono in Rolling Stone, and then Jules appears as Frida Kahlo, the painting “The Lovers” by René Magritte is also recreated, and then the references to the cinema enter.

Ghost – The Other Side of Life (1990)

The earliest cinematic reference is to Sam (Patrick Swayze) and Molly (Demi Moore) in “Ghost,” a romantic movie that was a box office hit in the 1990s, was widely shown on television and won two Oscars.

Titanic (1997)

Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet), the couple that made the world cry at the end of the 90s, were also remembered in “Euphoria”. “Titanic” is one of the highest-grossing movies in the world, with more than $2.2 billion in ticket sales.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Disney’s first animated feature film is also referenced. The Snow White fairy tale, seen by generations of children, is also recreated in animation in “Euphoria.”

Keep reading: Meet Chloe Cherry, the adult film actress turned new star of Euphoria

The Secret On The Mountain (2005)

A landmark in cinema, “Brokeback Mountain” was about the secret romance between two American cowboys (played by Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger) between 1963 and 1981. A total taboo. The film was even banned from some theater chains. It won three Oscars: best screenplay, best direction and original music.

The chapters of euphoria They air every Sunday on HBO and HBO max.