‘Euphoria’: all references to movies and pictures of the romantic opening montage of episode 2×04

The fourth episode of the second season of ‘Euphoria’ kicks off with a fun montage of pictures and scenes from romantic movies with which Rue explains how much she loves Jules. We found from Botticelli’s Venus to ‘Titanic’, and we reviewed them all. For serialists – 01 Feb 2022

The second season of euphoria is giving a lot to talk about with a few of its characters, from the complete self-destruction of Cassie (played by a sensational Sydney Sweeney) to everything that Cal, Nate’s father, hides, or how Maddy is being the comic secret weapon of the series . Its main character, Rue, starts this batch of episodes getting what she wanted from the beginning: let Jules be his girlfriend without having to give up drugs.

Of course, it is something destined to end badly from the beginning and the fourth chapter, You who cannot see, think of those who can (you who can’t see, think of those who can), start overtaking him. However, the principle seems quite the opposite, since it teaches us a montage of films and works of art with which Rue makes it clear to us how much she is in love with Jules.

Or she thinks she is, because they’re all external representations, projections of what she thinks she must feel since Rue is so high, she’s unable to feel anything. What is undeniable is the sense of humor of its creator, Sam Levinson, when choosing the works, in which the own Rue and Jules they adopt the roles of the characters that appear in them.

All the winks of the 2×04 of ‘Euphoria’

The director of photography for the series, Marcell Rév, has shared on Instagram some behind-the-scenes images of the montage in which many of the references can be seen. They start with Jules turned into the Botticelli’s Venus and then we find the two as John Lennon and Yoko Ono on the cover of Rolling Stone that Annie Leibovitz photographed in 1980, as Lovers from Magritte, the Self-portrait as a Tehuana from Frida Kahlo, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in titanica, the pottery scene of Ghost, Aurora and Prince Charming Sleeping Beauty (with a nod to true love’s kiss consent) and finally Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain.

The song that plays during the scene is I’ll be here in the morning, by Townes Van Zandt, an American singer-songwriter of the 1960s and 1970s who all his life had problems with alcohol and suffered from depression.