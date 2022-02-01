Eugenio Derbez and Selena Gomez will produce content

Now Televisa and Univision have completed the merger of their assets and content and their objective is the streaming. The new company named TelevisaUnivision has the largest library of content in Spanish in the world, with 300,000 hours of content, in addition to sports rights. According to the statement of the new company, it is the “most powerful Spanish content factory in the industry“.





And of course the eye is on the streaming. platform streaming that will collect the contents of TelevisaUnivision will be launched in the first half of 2022, according to the executive co-president of Televisa, Alfonso of Angoitiain an interview with Reuters.

“We will be a fierce competitor”

At the moment the platform does not have an official name, but De Angoitia announced that users in Mexico and the United States will be the first to access the platform. Eventually the service will be available in Spain and other Latin American countries.

In the first half, the version of the platform with advertising will be launched, in the style of the last modality that Blim added to its own service. Then, in the second half, subscription service will be addedalthough there is no official cost yet.

“We will be a fierce competitor” De Angoitia said in the interview, who also assured that the service will have weekly premieres of high-quality series and movies.

Although there is no exact date, prices or name of the service, it is known that Eugenio Derbez, Mario Vargas Llosa and Selena Gomez are among those who collaborate with the production of original content for the new service streaming. The idea is that hundreds of millions of dollars are invested in productions, according to De Angoitia.

In the same interview De Angoitia said that in the telecommunications sector “the regulator could do more” regarding competition, and that in effect América Móvil has not had a great change in share with the entry into force of the preponderance measures, a conjuncture issue with AT&T’s affirmation that it will continue in Mexico only if the regulation of anti-competitiveness work with Telcel.

América Móvil has spent years trying to obtain authorization to enter the television segment in Mexico and last week the Federal Institute of Telecommunications postponed the decision on whether or not to grant the concession to América Móvil. If at the time the concession was granted “would increase the difficulty of competingDeAngoitia said.

The completed transaction merged Televisa’s four open television channels, its 27 pay television channels, the Videocine movie studio and the Blim service with Univisión’s assets, which include the Univision and Unimás channels, nine cable in Spanish, 59 television stations and 57 radio stations in the main Hispanic markets of the United States. Among the investors of TelevisaUnivision are SoftBank and Google.