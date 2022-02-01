Emma Stone, the multifaceted actress who has dealt with anxiety, prepares the premiere of Cruella

Although Stone has always stood out for her talent and personality, the actress was honest and revealed that since her childhood she has had to deal with panic attacks and anxiety.

Mexico City, April 21 (However).- In recent months the Name by Emily Jean Stone, better known as Emma Stone, has sounded loud after it became known that will star cruel, the film about the fashion designer and Disney villain who becomes obsessed with dog fur, especially that of Dalmatians.

However, this is not the only great role that the American actress has played, since in her career great productions and characters stand out that have led her to be nominated for an Oscar on several occasions.

The first times that he could be seen on the small screen was in the series Medium Y Malcolm in the middle, where she played Diane, one of the girls who played a practical joke on Reese in the episode “Lois strikes back”.

Among the first titles of his filmography are super bad (2007), House Bunny (2008), zombieland (2008) Friends with Benefits (2011) and Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), to mention a few. After her participation in eleven films, Emma Stone achieved international fame with the role of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), a film in which he starred alongside Andrew Garfield.

After the arachnid superhero movie, Stone’s name began to gain popularity because later he could be seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro, Birdman, La La Land, a film that earned her an Oscar, a Bafta and a Golden Globe for best actress, and The favourite.

In addition to shining for her acting level, Emma has also proven to be a simple and empathetic person, just remember when she shared a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the ninety-first Academy Awards with the Mexican Marina de Tavira.

On that occasion, Stone, nominated for The favourite, took the time to send an affectionate message to De Tavira, who was competing for Rome, accompanied by a bouquet of roses. “Congratulations! It is a great honor to be nominated with you. Have an amazing night!” the actress wrote in a card.

Although Stone has always stood out for her talent and strong personality, the actress was honest and revealed that since her childhood she has had to deal with panic attacks and anxiety. In a question and answer panel at the Child Mind Institute, the protagonist of La La Land recounted one of his experiences with these disorders.

“It was truly terrifying and overwhelming. I was at a friend’s house, and suddenly I was convinced that the house was on fire and was going to burn down. She was sitting in her room, obviously the house wasn’t on fire, but there was no part of me that didn’t think I was going to die.”

On the side of the heart, Emma started a relationship with Andrew Garfield after the filming of The Amazing Spider-ManHowever, the courtship did not work out due to “scheduling problems”. Despite the breakup, both actors remain friends.

Later, in 2016 to be exact, Stone met and began a courtship with comedian, writer and director Dave McCary. According to TMZEmma and McCary became parents on March 13.

Now, at just 32 years of age, Emma Stone is preparing for the premiere of cruel, which will be simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney + platform, on May 28.