Emma Stone, pregnant with her first child | People

Emma Stone is pregnant with her first child. The actress, very jealous of her privacy, has not spoken about her condition, but her photos show it. Last September it was learned that she had married screenwriter Dave McCary. The couple made their engagement public in December 2019. Then the actress, 31, and the screenwriter, 35, broke the news, showing the big diamond ring on McCary’s Instagram account (she doesn’t have social media). that he had given to the interpreter of La La Land. However, the date on which they set the wedding did not work out, since it was scheduled for mid-March, at which time the covid-19 began to arrive with great force in the United States, so they had to postpone it. The news of the wedding came after the publication of some photos in which the actress was already seen with clear signs of pregnancy, which have now been confirmed.

Emma Stone recently opened up about motherhood and how her opinion of her had changed in an interview with Jennifer Lawrence posted on ELLE. “My perspective on children has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. When I was a teenager I thought, ‘I’ll never get married, I’ll never have kids’ and as I got older I thought ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids’.

Emma Stone is considered one of the highest paid actresses in the world. For four years, between 2011 and 2015, she dated fellow actor Andrew Garfield, her co-star in Spiderman. A year later, in late 2016, she met Dave McCary when she visited the show he works on. Then she was part of a sketch called Wells for the boys that he had written. however, they did not start dating until the summer of 2017. Although very discreet and not given to parties and public appearances, in these three years of relationship they have been seen at dinners, walking around New York and at basketball games , which they are fond of.

Saturday night Live it has become a place where many stars have found love. Scarlett Johansson met comedian Colin Jost, to whom she has been engaged, on the show, and Ben Affleck dated his producer, Lindsay Shookus, for months. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis met when he was part of the cast of the show. “Saturday night Live It is where all love is born,” Wilde said in an interview with Howard Stern. Now this last couple is broken.