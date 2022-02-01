Emma Stone has four secrets to have healthy and beautiful hair and we know what they are

Although we are used to seeing her with the best versions of the hair colorredhead (thanks to the colorist Tracy Cunningham), the actress Emma Stone she is a natural blonde but has not hesitated to dye her hair chestnut, strawberry blonde, platinum blonde, mahogany and many more shades with which it perplexes us. However, we wonder what he does to always show off spectacular hair as well as shiny and healthy after undergoing so many colorations. And the answer is found in some of the statements of the actress and her stylists because she does not have social networks where she shares her advice. And these are the secrets of Emma Stone has shared her secrets to show off that hair so beautiful, shiny and always well cared for.

Another of Emma Stone’s keys to showing off a great hair is to apply the products from the ends to the root so as never to weigh down her hair.GTres Online.

1. A haircut every six months

Emma Stone It doesn’t take more than six months to cut his hair and fix it because this gesture allows it to grow better and healthier, in addition to keeping its ends at bay because it also has the fine hair with a tendency to curl. And in addition, regular haircuts every two or three months are ideal for cleaning up the mane and promoting hair growth.

The actress Emma Stone cuts her hair every six months at the most to clean up the ends of her hair and make it look so pretty.GTres Online.

Moncho Moreno, salon director Moncho Moreno, proposes a thickening cut for fine hair that is surely the one that makes the actress Emma Stone in the living room to have some perfect tips. “With this cut, through a Japanese edge and dry cutting, the hair regains its lost thickness and strength and it is advisable to cut often to notice the results. And not much is cut, and in fact, on the ground you will see that what falls is powdered hair. Only the damaged part is removed and this cut completely closes the ends preventing the hair from splitting.”

2. Wash your hair every day Hair oils, before washing, allow Emma Stone to show off shinier hair.GTres Online.

Contrary to the habit of many celebrities to space the washes as kourtney kardashian, Emma Stone He is a fan of washing his hair every day. And although the actress has not revealed what champ Y conditioner uses, your colorist Tracy Cunningham, has ensured that more than what you do to your hair in terms of color, the important thing is to follow a good maintenance routine to keep that hair tone bright and always spectacular. When choosing a color, Cunningham works the color of the actress with shade EQ from Redken, whose work is always done in hairdressers.

Emma Stone washes her hair every day, she is not a fan of spacing out the washes because she likes to always have impeccable hair.GTres Online.

Emma’s stylist, Mara Rossak, also usually recommends the actress to use hair oils like those of Eleanor Greyl to treat dry hair and that you put on before washing it to provide extra luminosity and nutrition to your hair. She always wears these types of products so that her hair is shiny on the Red carpet. And that’s how incredible their bangs and its waves effortless in each of his appearances.

4. Always apply the products from the tips to the root and not the other way around

As Roszak asserts, Emma Stone has a natural wave in hair that can be worked easily because it is not very curly. And when applying products for the care of her hair, she always follows a slogan that we are going to copy, and that is that whenever we apply a creamy or oily product, we should start at the ends and go up to the root, but not from the root to the top. the points.

