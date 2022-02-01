Emma Stone gets into the skin of the mythical Disney villain in the trailer for ‘Cruella’
The Mouse House presents the live-action spin-off of the most controversial character in ‘101 Dalmatians’
Video
Emma Stone shows her most Machiavellian side in the trailer for ‘Cruella’, the next Disney blockbuster that will hit theaters on May 28.
Thus, the most feared and hated villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’ returns in a live-action film in which Stone will be accompanied by more familiar faces such as Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry or Emily Beecham.
