Emma Stone declares war on Emma Thompson

MADRID, 7 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

Emma Stone take out the claws and declares war on Emma Thompson in new ‘Cruella’ trailer. The Craig Gillespie film, which will be released in theaters and on Disney+, through Premium Access at an additional cost, on May 28 she becomes the villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’ in a kitsch version of ‘Nude Eva’ and ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

On this occasion, the preview shows the war that will take place between the young Cruella and Baroness von Hellman, the boss of a prestigious fashion house, who will see how that young promise he hired for having a groundbreaking and avant-garde style seeks to establish itself as the new queen of the applauded firm. And in that quest to be crowned, the apprentice will do everything possible to dethrone her mentor, in scenes reminiscent of Anne Baxter’s confrontation with Bette Davis or Anne Hathaway’s with Meryl Streep.

Set in 1970s London, in the middle of the punk rock revolution, in this version, the youth of the iconic Disney villain is narrated, in which It was a scammer named Estella, a smart and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.

It does friend of two young thieves, Gaspar and Horacio, fascinated by his desire for adventure, and together they will build their own lives on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion reaches the ears of Baroness Von Hellman, a fashion legend. But their relationship brings to light certain events that will make Estella chooses her wicked side and becomes a vengeful Cruella.

From the director of ‘I, Tonya’, ‘Cruella’ is written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. Along with Stone and Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Jamie Demetriou round out the cast.