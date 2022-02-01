Elon Musk’s Starlink antennas warranty does not cover damage caused by dinosaurs

Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, has a series of criteria to validate its guarantee, and recently one of the latest additions to the coverage was released, warning that users should be careful so that the dinosaurs do not damage your equipmentOtherwise, they will not be covered by the protection.

As detailed on the Starlink support page, and in the documentation on how to install the supports for the antennas, the equipment is designed to handle a wide range of temperatures and climatic conditions, however it is not manufactured to withstand “hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, meteors, dinosaurs, or other extreme forces of nature“.

This latest warning was recently picked up on Reddit by user u/RenewAi, who shared a photo of the brochure showing warranty coverage along with other technical specifications. Let us remember that the service is intended to be used in areas where there is normally no coverage of any other internet option, hostile environments where natural disasters can occur.

It also has policies for the use of its internet on the way to the red planet

This is not the first time that the company has warned in its warranty documents about other types of situations that seem straight out of science fiction. It was recently disclosed that any dispute that may arise for the use of Starlink on the way to Mars or on its surface (remember that among Musk’s objectives is the arrival on the planet) it will not be governed by terrestrial laws.

They specify this in their Starlink booking agreements, which state that “For Services provided to or in orbit around planet Earth or the Moon, this Agreement and any dispute between us arising out of or related to this Agreement, including disputes related to arbitration (“Disputes”) shall be governed and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California in the United States.”

New SpaceX Starlink cover shows transfer orbit from Earth to Mars pic.twitter.com/vwWeuhWCoP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2021

On the other hand, for those borrowed on Mars or on the way through Starship or other spacecraft, you will be recognized “as a free planet and that no Earth-based government has authority or sovereignty over Martian activities. Accordingly, Disputes will be resolved through autonomous principles, established in good faith, at the time of Martian settlement.”