Elon Musk Takes Two Actions Against Teenager Who Posts His Plane’s Position On Twitter

Last week we learned that Elon Musk had offered $5,000 to a 19-year-old student to stop posting the movements of his private jet on Twitter. Jack Sweeney, creator of @ElonJet, turned down the offer and asked for $50,000 or an internship, but Musk didn’t answer.

We now know that the businessman has taken two actions against Sweeney. The first: block all Twitter accounts associated with the youth so that I cannot contact you again. The second: follow the privacy advice that Sweeney himself gave him to make his plane more difficult to monitor.

@ElonJet calculates where Elon Musk is coming from and going with public information from the ADS-B system. Based on GPS and the constant communication of the aircraft with ground stations, this system allows data such as the altitude of an aircraft to be obtained in real time.

Until now, Musk’s jet, a $70 million Gulfstream G650ER, was easily identifiable by its ICAO code, a unique name the International Civil Aviation Organization assigns to each aircraft. But now, and thanks to the advice that Sweeney himself gave him privately, Musk has registered his jet in the PIA program to be able to hide his plane.

The PIA program (Privacy ICAO Aircraft Address) is an option offered by the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States to aircraft with ADS-B to change their ICAO code on domestic flights. Aircraft continue to report their location to ground stations, but with a different code.

Sweeney became aware of this change when an @ElonJet fan sent him a video of Musk taking off from Los Angeles. The student tracked the flights that had taken off at that time and managed to identify the jet of the entrepreneur.

@ElonJet is still working, but its reliability has been affected by Musk’s measures. Sweeney has made several appeals to his fans to get involved in the project. ADS-B Exchange, a community of aviation enthusiasts who install ADS-B antennas in their homes to locate aircraft.

On the other hand, Musk’s fans complain that the young man does not respect the businessman’s request to delete his account. Musk claimed that @ElonJet had become a privacy issue and said he feared he would be shot by a maniac.

A famous gossip blog suggested that Musk had asked his friend for help Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, to take down the account. But Twitter can’t delete Sweeney’s account because it only repeats data that is publicly available on other platforms.

What is clear is that airing this issue has caused a Streisand effect: the Sweeney accounts have exploded in popularity. According socialblade, @ElonJet has grown by 120,000 followers over the last 30 days.