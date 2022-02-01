Electric Kwid is already the 3rd best-selling car of the Renault Group in Europe

Better known in the European market as the Dacia Spring, the electric equivalent of the Renault Kwid was a complete success in 2021.

With a little less than a year of life in Europe, the subcompact Dacia spring managed to occupy a privileged place as the third best selling model of the French group during 2021. We know that its affordable price is a plus in the market.

Officially the sales of city ​​car they started in march last year and according to the reports delivered by Dacia, the 80% of buyers of the vehicle are new to the brand, in addition to the high number of units delivered, there is an accumulation of reserves.

With an average price of €15,000 (about 67 million Colombian pesos), Dacia Spring was able to keep the title of the cheapest electric car in the old continent. Its manufacture takes place in China and from there it is also intended to reach Latin America.

The results of Dacia Spring in 2021

Going now into detail of the figures, the reports of the Romanian manufacturer subsidiary of Renault, affirm that of the 537,095 units that were delivered in 2021, 27,876 correspond to Dacia Spring. What the represents 5.2% of the brand’s volume since the beginning of last year.

And that’s not all, because in addition to the copies sold, it was reported that by the end of December there was a total of 46,000 pre-orders of the model. With an average delivery of 8,000 units per month the list and waiting time will be gradually reduced.

Currently the main competitors of the Spring in the European market are the Fiat 500, Seat Mii, Smart EQ forfour and the representative of the house of the rhombus in the segment of the city ​​cars electrical: Renault Twingo Electric.

In terms of equipment and propulsion system, the Dacia Spring has an electric motor of 44 hp of power and 125 Nm of torque fed by a 26.8 kWh battery. It has six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control and a digital multimedia system.

Latin America awaits the prompt arrival of this electric model that will be sold here under the name Renault Kwid E-Techstarting with the brazilian market where it will also arrive importing from China.

