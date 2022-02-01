Ed Sheeran is the artist who plays the most radio in the world: who completes the podium?

Ed Sheeran is the most played artist on the radio in the world. The 30-year-old British singer has a total of 4.3 million reproductions per year.

The list was provided by the specialized site Viberate. The report included 24,000 radio stations, in 150 countries.

The artists that appear in the first places

Dua Lipa, 26, follows Sheeran closely, with only 100 thousand reproductions less. The Weeknd (31) appears in third place with 3 million listeners.

the legendary band What in appears in third place with 2.9 million. “I am very happy with the fact that there is still a lot of love for us. It constantly surprises me”drummer Roger Taylor acknowledged. Fifth place went to brown 5, with 2.8 million.

The report showed that pop is the style chosen by radio stations with 141 million plays. Second place went to rock with 79.7 million.

Ed Sheeran’s Big Year

Ed Sheeran posted “=” (also known as Equals) in late October. The English artist took some time to compose his new songs.

His last production was No. 6 Collaborations Project (2019) with the participation of important guests such as Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Eminem and Paulo Londra, among others.

“It’s a combination of the last four years of my life, with various things that happened. I got married, had a child and lost a very close friend”, defined Ed Sheeran in an interview with The Viola via zoom. This album has a special meaning for the artist. “I arrived at 30. It’s a more mature record,” he said.

The singer-songwriter said that “=” does not have a specific message in its lyrics. They are reflections on different things that led them to paper. “First Time” and “Love in Slow Motion” were the first songs he composed for the album. “Bad Habbits” was the first one we met, where the musician explored a new sound terrain, new for his career, with the use of rhythm machines and interesting keyboard arrangements.

Ed Sheeran and his next tour

The artist announced that he will present these new compositions live. “I am lucky to have 10 years of career and I have many songs. The good thing is that I can change the list for each presentation. With my first album it was more complicated, with the second I was able to have more songs and now it’s much easier.

“I didn’t know at the time that it would end up being the first single off the album, but here we are,” Ed Sheeran commented on this song.