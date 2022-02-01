Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson teases ‘very cool and big surprise’ for Super Bowl Sunday

ads

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is up to something for Super Bowl Sunday. The 49-year-old movie star and former WWE Superstar took to Instagram this weekend to post a photo of himself on set. And in the caption, Johnson announced that he has a surprise for fans watching the Super Bowl.

“Very cool and a big surprise I shot for SUPER BOWL SUNDAY,” Johnson wrote in the post. my game in [NFL] & Super Bowl dreams never came true. I may have failed BUT I am lucky and win whenever I can live vicariously through players living THEIR DREAMS when they step onto the pitch.”

It’s unclear what Johnson might be up to, but when it comes to professional football, the former WWE Champion is still very much into it. Johnson, along with his business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital are the owners of the XFL, which was previously owned by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The league currently plans to return in February 2023.

“This one goes out to all the football fans, this is important and this is exciting news,” Johnson announced earlier this month. Guys, I’m so excited to let you know that a year from now [January 4th]in exactly 365 days, we will kick off our official XFL 2023 training camps.

“I’m really excited about this, I know you guys are excited too, and all month long, this month, our XFL executive team is looking for the next big players. And I can tell you this: As the owner of the XFL, and a man who has proudly put these callused dinosaur hands in the dirt for the love of football, I can tell you that the players in the XFL are going to be the toughest, hungriest players in the game. living room”.

Johnson is now about to be in blockbuster movies and be in WWE. However, the Black Adam star was strong on the soccer field. He played college football at the University of Miami and helped the team win a national championship in 1991. During his time in Miami, Johnson played alongside two future Pro Football Hall of Famers: Warren Sapp and Ray Lewis. . Johnson, who was a defensive lineman, was not drafted by the NFL and was released by the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League two months into his first season.